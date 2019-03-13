GreenER Completes and Donates Plans for Newbury, MA Historic Upper Green

NEWBURY, Mass., March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenER, a 501C3 not-for-profit corporation, has completed its three-year effort to study the historic "Upper Green" in Newbury, MA and has gifted its final plans for the Green's restoration to the town.

GreenER was founded by Cole Ablow, 17, a student at The Pingree School in Hamilton, MA, with the goal of helping to restore historic town Greens around New England. Ablow recruited other students to join the effort (including St. John's Prep student Ryan Hass and Salem State College student Clodagh Bartholomew), brought landscaper Verne Fisher of Visionary Designs aboard and also recruited a Board of Directors and GreenER's Executive Director, Tiffany Bartholomew.

As part of GreenER's extensive planning process, ideal tree species were researched, topography of the Upper Green was studied, pond aeration systems were investigated, an archaeologist was consulted, a complete history of the Upper Green was culled from verbal histories, books and records and Cammett Engineering was hired to determine the ideal re-grading of all land, installation of handicap-accessible walkways and respectful redesign of a century-old baseball diamond.

Ablow and his team met with the Newbury, MA Board of Selectman, Planning Board, Recreation Committee and Conservation Committee, as well as Historic New England, the oldest and largest regional heritage organization in the nation.

"The past three years have been a wonderful journey and profound learning experience. I am proud of what the entire GreenER team was able to accomplish," Cole Ablow said. "Down the road, we hope GreenER can be instrumental in helping Newbury turn the vision we developed into a reality."

