Greenery Map Launches Interactive All-in-One Resource for Doctors in the Medical Marijuana Industry

Through Greenery Map, doctors who are comfortable prescribing medical marijuana can also list their practice information in a search database for users to find practitioners who will treat them. In the 36 states and territories where medical marijuana use has been legalized, Greenery Map makes it easy for users to find a healthcare provider who shares their beliefs in medicinal cannabis use while offering the opportunity for doctors to bring in new patients and the educational tools doctors need to ensure they are prescribing appropriate treatment methods, bridging the gap between patients, qualified professionals, and the medical marijuana market.

For more information, please visit: www.GreeneryMap.com and follow @GreeneryMap on social media.

About Greenery Map

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse , Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with Rovetek , Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

SOURCE Greenery Map

Related Links

https://www.greenerymap.com

