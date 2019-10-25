Greenery Map Offers Inventory API/POS Systems and Online Shopping Carts to Cannabis Dispensaries and CBD Stores

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenery Map , the world's first and only cannabis search engine to allow users to search for cannabis products based on their desired mood, medicinal use, and method of consumption, now offers online shopping carts and inventory API/POS systems for cannabis dispensaries and CBD stores. With the use of an automated inventory system, the dispensary or store can operate in a more efficient manner, cutting down lines, time with customers, and driving sales.

With an automated POS/API system, stock is removed from the store's system as it sold, relieving store managers of the headache of manually tracking sales and inventory at the close of business each day. With more time to focus on the customer's needs and less time spent searching the storage room for desired products, budtenders can bring higher customer satisfaction and use their time with customers to upsell.

An API/POS system can be custom-made to meet each particular dispensary or store's needs - it's not a 'one size fits all' approach. Building an API/POS inventory system makes it easier for businesses to connect to the Greenery Map inventory system, forming another platform to draw new customers into the dispensary/CBD store and increase sales revenue.

About Greenery Map

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Greenery Map launched in 2018, giving marijuana consumers the quickest and easiest roadmap to finding their perfect strain. Greenery Map gives the consumer the power to dictate exactly what they are looking for. By inputting consumption method, mood desired and medicinal need into the search engine, anyone from the novice to the connoisseur can find the strain that perfectly suits their needs, and the dispensaries that carry it, all in one place.

Greenery Map also offers unique services to businesses. The software can integrate with a dispensary's inventory API/POS systems to offer live menus to users. Through their partnership with PayHouse , Greenery Map brings cannabis businesses the chance to open a compliant bank or merchant account. Additionally, through a partnership with Rovetek , Greenery Map offers web and app development to cannabis businesses.

