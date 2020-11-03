Greenfield Groves Inc. a Benefit Corporation Receives Women's Business Enterprise Certification

Greenfield Groves founded by Lindsay Giguiere becomes officially certified as a Women's Business Enterprise by the WBENC Tweet this

According to the WBENC1, as of 2018 there are 3 million women-owned businesses in the U.S. Women-owned businesses employ 9.2 million people. Women now own 4 out of every 10 businesses in the U.S., generating $1.8 trillion in revenue.

"We continue to create long-term value through strategic corporate development. By forming as a Benefit Corporation, and securing industry certifications such as WBE, Greenfield Groves is positioned to capitalize on today's telehealth and wellness trends," said Lindsay Giguiere, Founder and CEO of Greenfield Groves Inc." When women are empowered, and financially enabled, they become leaders of change, growth and stability for their employees, communities and families," Mrs. Giguiere continued.

About Greenfield Groves

Greenfield Groves is a Benefit Corporation whose focus is to enhance the lifestyle of members in the global communities we serve, through both interactive technologies and product efficacy. Greenfield Groves socially promises to be a transparent health and wellness company, who at its core, is a technology company that delivers interactive telehealth solutions, science-backed consumer products and enterprise-level partnerships. The Company is operating to a forward-looking business model reimagining health and wellness from the ground up, while reshaping the way consumers are educated and are able to personalize their healthcare.

For more information please visit www.greenfieldgroves.com/about

SOURCE Greenfield Groves Inc.

Related Links

https://www.greenfieldgroves.com

