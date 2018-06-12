GreenFields Completes Turf installation on CU Boulder Rec Fields

Erica Rumpke, Director of Marketing for GreenFields, described the selection as, "an exciting opportunity to bring an innovative turf to one of the most innovative campuses in America."

POWERSPORT Diamond is created by weaving fibers together via a patented process. It is one of several breakthrough GreenFields products that have changed the industry's expectations for playability, durability and safety.

"CU Boulder Recreation Services takes pride in offering the campus community high-quality, state-of-the-art facilities and programs," said CU Boulder Director of Recreation Services Tony Price. "We know our students and guests will appreciate this significant turf upgrade, and we're pleased to have GreenFields as a valued partner for our synthetic turf needs."

GreenFields develops, produces, supplies and installs innovative synthetic turf systems in collaboration with and as part of the TenCate Grass Group. GreenFields now has sales partners in more than 100 countries and ranks among the frontrunners in the market in a variety of sports, including hockey and football.

The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) is the flagship university of the four-campus CU system. CU Boulder is the Rocky Mountain region's only AAU Tier-1 research university. The university's world-renowned faculty maintain a reputation for excellence in research, creative work and teaching across 150 academic fields. Five CU Boulder faculty have received the Nobel Prize since 1989.

