Greenfilled is a Green Operation -- Squared

Greenfilled's Signature Verdant Products Are Manufactured Using an Eco-Friendly Process

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenfilled is a company that focuses on the production of supplements that revolve around one key ingredient: phytoplankton. The brand has created a proprietary method through which it grows and harvests uniquely potent phytoplankton and turns it into its flagship ingredient, TetraSOD.

This comprehensive vegetable marine ingredient is completely natural and comes with a host of different benefits, most of which relate to its ability to combat oxidative stress. The Greenfilled team has combined TetraSOD with a variety of other scientifically researched active ingredients — all of which are vegetable in origin and come from sustainable and regenerative sources. This has led to a trio of products that combat oxidative stress in specific ways, such as preserving memory, increasing energy, and boosting performance.

While Greenfilled sources its key ingredients from a venerable ocean element, it has simultaneously gone to great pains to be respectful of the very environment which phytoplankton comes from. Organically grown phytoplankton is a foundational building block of ocean life. It feeds countless species and filters untold quantities of CO2 from the air. It's also hyper-abundant and, under the right circumstances, can reproduce as fast as doubling in a single day .

Even so, Greenfield knows that tampering with the ocean ecosystem can have dire consequences. "We refuse to deplete or even disturb the natural ocean ecosystem," says Greenfilled COO Enrique Castaño, "That's why we grow our phytoplankton in our state-of-the-art facility on land. Even then, we're careful to run our operation so that the only byproduct is oxygen — something that I think everyone is okay with releasing into the air."

This controlled system allows Greenfilled to create its potent products in a clean, powerful, and consistent manner. It's a unique, forward-thinking approach to health and wellness that doesn't just allow the company to create its verdant supplements without hurting the ocean environment. Thanks to its oxygen byproduct, the company is even able to work toward being a climate-positive operation. This makes it a "green squared" business, that is, an environmentally aware organization focused on creating green, natural products for its customers.

About Greenfilled: Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spanish-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme Super Oxide Dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.com .

