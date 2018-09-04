Greenfly names Andrew Patterson as VP of Partnerships and Strategy

Prior to Greenfly, Patterson was a Senior Director of New Media and Business Development at MLB Advanced Media. During his eight years with that company, Andrew started and was responsible for leading the growth of baseball's social media capabilities, building strategic relationships with new media platforms, driving the integration of social functionality into existing baseball products, and leveraging platform opportunities to create new fan experiences.

Patterson joins Greenfly as the company continues to build out its global Fortune 500 client base and market reach, working with sports organizations, media companies and brands to solve challenges in sourcing and amplifying engaging content. His addition to the executive team will support the company's continued rapid growth across the sports world, where it is the leading solution in its category for leagues, teams, and media companies. Greenfly's roots in the sports world can be traced to its co-founder Shawn Green, former Major League Baseball All-Star. Patterson will also help drive Greenfly's strategic relationships with third parties and continued expansion into new markets.

Patterson said, "As social media has disrupted the creation, collaboration, and distribution process for content, Greenfly offers a unique solution to help businesses organize and share content within their expanded communities. I'm excited to join the Greenfly team and support a deep roster of partners in optimizing the movement of content through their networks and understanding its impact on their businesses."

"Andrew is a dynamic executive who has been at the leading edge of social media for nearly a decade, helping to build and guide MLBAM's social media strategy since its earliest days," said Daniel Kirschner, CEO of Greenfly. "Having worked with him for a long time in his role at MLBAM, we look forward to Andrew expanding our work with partners across the globe and lending his deep expertise to our clients and brands to help them meet and exceed their content objectives."

About Greenfly, Inc.:

Greenfly is a SaaS community collaboration platform that mobilizes the most valuable, authentic and influential voices around organizations to help tell their brand stories at scale. Greenfly was co-founded by Shawn Green, an all-star major league baseball player for 15 years including with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets, and Daniel Kirschner, a senior digital media executive and Internet policy official. For more information, visit www.greenfly.com .

Media Contact: Paula Minardi, Director of Content Marketing, press@greenfly.com

SOURCE Greenfly, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greenfly.com

