GreenGear Supply Company's EcoRain Ponchos "Go Green" with Braskem's Sustainably Sourced Sugarcane Based Bioplastic

Monika Dharia, GreenGear Supply Company CEO, commented, "We are excited to bring a more sustainable product to market and provide an alternative to fossil-fuel based plastics. One issue we have seen is that often times, products that are sustainable are either lacking in quality or affordability. It is an amazing feeling to see our first product, the EcoRain Poncho, come to life and address this issue. Braskem has been a fantastic partner since the start of our journey, and we are very thankful for all of their assistance."

EcoRain Ponchos made from Braskem's carbon negative, I'm GreenTM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic are recyclable as number 4 plastic through traditional community based plastic recycling locations and are packaged with 100% recycled paper as well as soy-based ink, further contributing to GreenGear Supply Co.'s commitment to sustainable consumption solutions. EcoRain Ponchos are currently available for sale at the North Carolina Football Club and will soon be available in Duke University Stores.

GreenGear Supply Co. was founded by Monika Dharia and Russell Heller who met during a summer internship program and shared a passion for creating business solutions to pressing environmental issues. As a student at Duke University, Dharia focused on environmental engineering, economics and entrepreneurship. Heller, a student at Yale University, focused on environmental and energy studies, as well brought experience developing sustainably driven business models. Through their joint efforts, GreenGear Supply Co. was formed and has since been recognized and awarded Yale's 2019 Sabin Sustainable Venture Prize for social entrepreneurship.

Joe Jankowski, Commercial Manager for Braskem's Renewables team in North America, commented, "Braskem is proud to be partnering with GreenGear Supply Company, reflecting our shared vision for innovation in sustainable materials to drive better products for consumers and the planet. GreenGear Supply is expanding sports fans choice for protective weather gear that is better for the planet without compromising performance. Their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to high-quality, eco-friendly alternatives that help capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere are a perfect match for our I'm GreenTM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic."

Cultivation of sugarcane utilized in the production of I'm greenTM Polyethylene captures carbon dioxide (CO2) and releases oxygen (O2), which means Braskem's bioplastic has a negative carbon footprint. From a cradle-to-gate life-cycle perspective, every 1kg of I'm greenTM Polyethylene used in the production process equates to 3.09 kg of CO2 captured from the atmosphere. I'm greenTM Polyethylene is part of Braskem's broader commitment to a more circular economy as well as more sustainable solutions for society as a whole.

For more information about I'm greenTM Polyethylene and the circular economy please visit http://plasticoverde.braskem.com.br/site.aspx/plastic-green and www.braskem.com/Principal/circulareconomy.

As part of a holistic approach to sustainability, GreenGear Supply Co., is donating 1% of its annual sales to organizations dedicated to improving our environment through its partnership with 1% For the Planet.

ABOUT GREENGEAR SUPPLY COMPANY

GreenGear was founded with positive environmental impact as its core mission. We have a vision for a world free of single-use plastics, where petroleum is no longer a dominant commodity. At GreenGear, we are committed to not only creating products that will displace existing, petroleum-based options, but also to empowering consumers to purchase sustainable items, all without compromising on price or quality. It is our goal to help revolutionize the consumer products industry by making it more eco-friendly.

For more information about GreenGear Supply please visit: www.greengearsupply.com

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic polyolefins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmentally-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and a new operation in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa. For more information about Braskem's I'm GreenTM Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic please visit: http://plasticoverde.braskem.com.br/site.aspx/plastic-green

ABOUT BLUEVISION

Bluevision was created to represent actions and initiatives that focus on sustainability and which bring a positive impact to the planet and people's lives. It is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. Through facts, stories and curiosities, Bluevision connects people who are seeking innovative and society-oriented solutions that use resources in an intelligent way. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

Braskem on English social media: GreenGear Supply on Social Media: www.facebook.com/BraskemGlobal www.facebook.com/GreenGearSupplyCo www.linkedin.com/company/braskem

www.twitter.com/BraskemSA



