GreenGeeks Launches Canadian and European Locations for Its VPS Hosting Service

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenGeeks, the world's leading eco-friendly green web hosting provider, is excited to announce the opening of their Canadian & European datacenter locations for its Virtual Private Server (VPS) hosting service line. This is highly anticipated news, as customers throughout Canada and Europe will now have access to its Managed VPS Hosting service.

GreenGeeks

"After much demand, It's exciting to be able to bring our managed VPS hosting service to customers in Canada and Europe," said Kaumil Patel, COO of GreenGeeks. Until now, customers looking to use a GreenGeeks VPS would be limited to the United States. "Our customers can now provision our full suite of services, in any of our active datacenters," he added.

GreenGeeks is continuing to invest heavily in its web hosting platform, bringing more features and datacenter locations to help its customer base get online quickly and grow. The company stated that its Canadian datacenter will be located in Montreal, Quebec and its European datacenter will be located in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

About GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks, established in 2008 has been the industry's leading eco-friendly green web hosting provider putting back 3 times the power consumed by its operations into the grid in the form of renewable energy. Their web hosting platform is built for speed, security, scalability while being environmentally friendly. Based out of Los Angeles, California with a global workforce that aims to provide a better web hosting experience to individuals, bloggers, small businesses and web designers/developers from over 150 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.greengeeks.com

PR Contact:

Anna Gargioni

[email protected]

Related Images

vps-hosting.jpg

VPS Hosting

SOURCE GreenGeeks