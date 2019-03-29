GreenGold secures contract to install bespoke ReCYN technology

Martabe, which is one of the largest gold mines in Indonesia, will benefit from GreenGold's detoxification system. ReCYN can recover base metals, precious metals and cyanide efficiently during tailings detoxification by using absorbent resin beads that can be imbued with different properties depending on the task at hand.

This can help to reduce cyanide consumption by up to 50 per cent by recycling free cyanide back into the leach circuit. GreenGold will implement its technology at Martabe to recover cyanide and copper that would otherwise have been lost, according to GreenGold chief executive officer Malcolm Paterson.

GreenGold has received the contract following a record influx of enquires for the technology.

GreenGold CEO, Malcolm Paterson, said, "We have come up with an elegant design to fit the space constrained site. We also will be recovering cyanide and copper which previously was destroyed or sent to tails, turning a cost into an economic benefit for the mine."

"We are looking forward to delivering on this strategically important project, and continuing to build on our proven metallurgy and process capability within the precious/base metals sector globally," he concluded.

The Martabe mine hosts a resource of around 7.4 million ounces of gold and 69 million ounces of silver and employs around 2000 people.

About GreenGold Engineering

GreenGold is your mineral project development and production partner.

We offer a fully integrated capability for project development, from exploration through to operations. The combination of geology, mining, process and infrastructure disciplines provides input to the engineering for feasibility studies and project development. Added to this core development capability is world class process technology and process equipment.

The GreenGold package provides mining companies with the best opportunity to maximise a projects economic potential.

www.greengoldengineering.com

Media Contact:

Peter Mellor

Business Manager -- GreenGold

Phone: +62 (0)21 508 10 000

peter.mellor@greengoldengineering.com

SOURCE PT Green Gold Engineering

Related Links

http://www.greengoldengineering.com

