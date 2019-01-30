Greenhill Management To Attend Investor Conferences Hosted By Credit Suisse And Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW)

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to meet with investors on February 12, 2019 at the Credit Suisse 20th Annual Financial Services Forum in Miami, Florida and on February 14, 2019 at the 2019 KBW Winter Financial Services Symposium in Boca Raton, Florida.

An updated investor presentation used in connection with these investor meetings will be posted on February 12, 2019 to the Investor Relations section of Greenhill's website, www.greenhill.com.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

