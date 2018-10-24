Greenhill Management To Speak At Investor Conference Hosted By Bank of America Merrill Lynch

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL), a leading independent investment bank, announced today that Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on November 6, 2018 at 3:55 p.m. (Eastern) at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials 2018 Conference in New York City.

A live audio webcast of the presentation and the presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of Greenhill's website, www.greenhill.com. A replay of the webcast will be made available at the same location on Greenhill's website shortly after the conclusion of the event (until February 3, 2019).

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

Contact: Patrick Suehnholz Director of Investor Relations Greenhill & Co., Inc. (212) 389-1800

SOURCE Greenhill & Co., Inc.

