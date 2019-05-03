Greenhouse Announces Annual OPEN 2019 Conference and Keynote Speaker, Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway

NEW YORK, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the fastest-growing talent acquisition software company, has announced its annual OPEN 2019 Conference. The event will take place June 12-13, 2019 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City with Jennifer Hyman, co-founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, headlining the event's keynote. Jennifer will discuss her experience with running a hugely successful female-led company, sharing insights and advice on D&I, leadership, workplace culture, and more. Greenhouse's annual talent forum is widely known for bringing together talent makers and business leaders to learn and discuss the challenges, ideas, and people driving the future of recruiting – and the wider world of work.

Jennifer Hyman has used her entrepreneurial spirit to revolutionize the world of fashion with Rent the Runway, a subscription service for fashion. Having raised $337 million in total investments, Rent the Runway achieved $1 billion unicorn status in March 2019. Jennifer is accredited with creating an atmosphere within Rent the Runway that was voted "One of the Best Places to Work in New York State," according to BuiltInNYC.com.

"At OPEN 2019, we're celebrating industry leaders and talent makers who recognize that hiring drives business growth," said Daniel Chait CEO of Greenhouse. "Jennifer is an inspiration in her industry and beyond, and we're honored to have her speak at our annual conference about her experiences and the changing world of work."

Greenhouse OPEN 2019 will explore what great talent practitioners and savvy hiring managers do to drive the talent conversation and change the way their companies source, attract and onboard talent to support business advancement. Some of the confirmed speakers for this year's event include:

Katie Burke , Chief People Officer, HubSpot

, Chief People Officer, HubSpot Lola Banjo, Innovation Partner, Salesforce

Dave Gilboa , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Warby Parker

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Salima Bhimani , Chief Equity + Inclusion Systems Strategist, for the Other Bet companies at Alphabet

, Chief Equity + Inclusion Systems Strategist, for the Other Bet companies at Alphabet Susan Lee , Chief People Officer, SeatGeek

, Chief People Officer, SeatGeek Andres Traslavina , Director Global Executive Recruiting, Whole Foods Market

Over two days at Greenhouse OPEN 2019, attendees will have the option to dive into sessions of their interest and network with some of the smartest leaders and practitioners in the talent industry. The panels, case study sessions and interactive workshops will offer new perspectives, practical tips and advice, and hands-on experience on the most important talent topics.

For more information on Greenhouse OPEN 2019, visit GreenhouseOPEN.com.

Early Bird Registration is available until April 30th. Register now to secure your place: https://greenhouseopen.com/conference/2019.

About Greenhouse:



Based in New York City and San Francisco, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's intelligent guidance to design and automate all aspects of hiring throughout their organizations, helping them compete and win for top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including #1 Best Place to Work by Glassdoor, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2018 and is ranked #2 in Crain's New York Best Places to Work 2018. Most recently, Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

About Jennifer Hyman:

Jennifer Hyman is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rent the Runway, a company that is disrupting the $1.7 trillion fashion industry by introducing clothing rental as a utility in women's everyday lives. In her role, she sets the strategic priorities and leads the company in growing all areas of the business, including marketing, technology, product, logistics and analytics. Jennifer has been honored with recognitions like Forbes "12 Most Disruptive Names in Business", Fortune's "Most Powerful Female Entrepreneurs", "Trailblazers", "40 under 40" and Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business." She is also a frequent guest on television, serving as Rent the Runway's spokesperson on The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, Fox Business News, Bloomberg and at major industry events. She received her BA from Harvard University cum laude and MBA from Harvard Business School. Jenn lives in Brooklyn with her husband and daughter Aurora.

SOURCE Greenhouse

Related Links

http://www.greenhouse.io

