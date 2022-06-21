Greenhouse Horticulture Market- 62% of Growth to Originate from Europe|Plastic Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

Jun 21, 2022, 23:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The greenhouse horticulture market share is expected to increase by USD 17.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%.
The greenhouse horticulture market is categorized by Technavio as a part of the global building products market. The greenhouse horticulture market research report provides valuable insights on the post-pandemic impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.
The improvement in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses is driving the greenhouse horticulture market. CO2 is essential for plants to produce glucose during photosynthesis. The amount of CO2 available in the air is only 0.04% by volume. Greenhouses require additional CO2 for the plants to increase the yield along with proper ventilation. CO2 can be extracted from the air using different techniques. A recent technique called direct air capture captures CO2 directly from the atmosphere. The companies are developing advanced technology for the extraction of CO2. For instance, Climeworks has recently launched the world's first commercial plant for CO2 capture from the atmosphere. The plant aims to capture about 900 tons of CO2 per annum and distribute it to greenhouses for better vegetable cultivation. As CO2 becomes cheaper, farmers can pump it into their greenhouses to improve the yield, thus enhancing their margins.
The high costs of greenhouses is expected to be a major hindrance to the greenhouse horticulture market during the forecast period. Building high-quality greenhouses for best yields requires high capital and operating expenses. Maintaining the characteristics of a greenhouse for desired plant growth requires a recurring expenditure on items such as plastic/glass roofing as well as climate control equipment such as fans, vents, heaters, and lighting systems. These will be treated as capital expenditure, which is a one-time expense. For instance, the average annual income of a farmer from a farm in the US was more than $23,700 and from other sources was about four times the farm income in 2018 according to the Farm Household Income and Characteristics research by the Economic Research Service of the USDA. On the other hand, the average cost of erecting a greenhouse varies from $5,000 to $25,000 for a low-end basic greenhouse or a high-end technology-equipped greenhouse. Although these can vary between regions, this shows that the annual farm income is comparable to constructing a greenhouse requiring substantial capital from a farmer.
The greenhouse horticulture market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, Certhon, a leading vendor, designs and builds greenhouses, technical systems, and growth chambers for the international greenhouse horticulture sector.
The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:
- Certhon
- Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV
- Netafim Ltd.
- Priva Holding BV
- Richel Group SAS
- Ridder Drive Systems BV
- Rough Brothers Inc
- Top Greenhouses Ltd.
- Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
|
Greenhouse Horticulture Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.25%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.41 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.35
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, The Netherlands, China, Germany, and Spain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
The increase in the number of greenhouse facilities, farm management, and the presence of many vendors is expected to propel the greenhouse horticulture market growth in Europe over the forecast period. The region is expected to contribute 62% of market growth as countries such as the Netherlands, Germany, and Spain are the key markets for greenhouse horticulture. Market growth in Europe is expected to be higher than the growth of the market in other regions.
The greenhouse horticulture market is divided by products into the plastic segment and glass segment. The plastic segment is expected to be the major contributor to the market during the forecast period. Plastic greenhouses are generally made from polycarbonate, polyethylene, acrylic, or fiberglass. Polycarbonates and acrylics are plastic materials that have high impact strength and protect crops from snow as well as hail. The downside of these materials is high combustibility resulting in higher insurance costs. Polyethylene transmits lesser light than glass and is resistant to the impact of hail. Such factors are expected to lead to the growth of the greenhouse horticulture market through this segment.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Detailed information on factors that will drive greenhouse horticulture market growth during the next five years
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of greenhouse horticulture market vendors
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Precise estimation of the greenhouse horticulture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- The growth of the greenhouse horticulture industry across Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
Share this article