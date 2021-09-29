Greenhouse Horticulture Market from Industrial Machinery Industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% | 17000 + Technavio Reports

Dig Deeper to Get Exhaustive Greenhouse Horticulture Analytical Insights

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021: 4.35% Forecast Period: 2021 to 2025 CAGR: Accelerating at 7.25% Historical Data: 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages: 120 Exhibits: 98 Incremental Growth $ 9.41 Billion Segments covered: Product, & Geography By Product Plastic

Glass By Geography Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Impact of COVID-19

The greenhouse horticulture market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to grow in 2021 as compared to 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The greenhouse horticulture market 2021-2025 market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the plastic segment as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year.

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The greenhouse horticulture market size is expected to grow by USD 9.41 billion.

Who are the top players in the market?

Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV are some of the major market participants.

What is the key market driver and challenge?

Government support for greenhouse horticulture in developing economies is the key market driver and the lack of proper water for irrigation may hinder the market.

How big is the Europe market?

56% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Certhon, Dalsem Greenhouse Projects BV, Netafim Ltd., Priva Holding BV, Richel Group SAS, Ridder Drive Systems BV, Rough Brothers Inc, Top Greenhouses Ltd., and Van der Hoeven Horticultural Projects BV are some of the major market participants.

Although the Improvements in CO2 extraction technologies for greenhouses will offer immense growth opportunities, the high costs associated with greenhouses is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this greenhouse horticulture market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

