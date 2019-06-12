Greenhouse Kicks Off OPEN 2019 Conference in New York, Spotlighting Successful Talent Makers

NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the fastest-growing talent acquisition software company, today kicked off its annual OPEN conference. OPEN 2019 welcomes more than 1,300 business leaders and hiring professionals June 12 - 13 at New York's Jacob Javits Convention Center, spotlighting the impact that talent practitioners and savvy hiring managers have in changing the way companies source, attract and onboard talent.

"At OPEN 2019, we're celebrating industry leaders and talent makers who recognize that hiring drives business growth," said Daniel Chait, CEO, Greenhouse. "Over these next two days, we'll be sharing ideas and learning ways to transform the way hiring is done."

Some of the confirmed speakers for this year's event include:

Katie Burke , Chief People Officer, HubSpot

, Chief People Officer, HubSpot Lola Banjo, Innovation Partner, Salesforce

Dave Gilboa , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Warby Parker

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Salima Bhimani , Chief Equity + Inclusion Systems Strategist, for the Other Bet companies at Alphabet

, Chief Equity + Inclusion Systems Strategist, for the Other Bet companies at Alphabet Susan Lee , Chief People Officer, SeatGeek

, Chief People Officer, SeatGeek Andres Traslavina , Director Global Executive Recruiting, Whole Foods Market

For more information on Greenhouse OPEN 2019, visit GreenhouseOPEN.com .

About Greenhouse

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco and Denver, Greenhouse Software is the leader in talent acquisition software. Thousands of the smartest and most successful companies like Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, HUBSPOT, Warby Parker and Airbnb use Greenhouse's intelligent guidance to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work , Forbes Cloud 100 , and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2018 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io .

