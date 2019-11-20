Greenhouse Names Astha Malik to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse , the leading hiring software company, announced today that it has appointed Astha Malik, Vice President of Go-to-Market Strategy Planning and Enablement at Zendesk to its board of directors as an independent member. Malik will represent the company's shareholders in a broad capacity while contributing growth acceleration expertise to the board's general decision-making strategies.

"Astha brings a unique blend of operating experience and passion for our business," says Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-founder of Greenhouse. "She has an outstanding track record scaling SaaS product growth strategies and building top-performing teams, and we look forward to working with her and learning from that experience."

For nearly 20 years, Malik has driven successful go-to-market initiatives for award-winning SaaS, on-premises and hybrid enterprise software solutions. Prior to her position at Zendesk, she helped propel companies including Citrix (ShareFile) and PagerDuty into leadership positions through a differentiated mix of go-to-market strategy, product marketing, and sales and channel enablement. She has an extraordinary track record of bringing category-defining solutions to market.

"It's a privilege to join the Greenhouse's board of directors," said Malik. "I have great respect for its leadership in HR tech, and for its role enabling diversity and inclusion in hiring to level the playing field for underrepresented candidates."

In 2016, Malik received the Stevie Award for Female Executive of the Year as well as the Business Leadership Award from the National Diversity Council. Throughout her career, she has built and scaled high-performing teams with her focus on coaching, measurable outcomes, operational excellence and collaboration.

Malik earned a Master of Science degree from the Chapman School of Business at Florida International University, graduating with the highest distinction. She also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing from the Post Graduate Chartered Institute of Marketing, London, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Delhi University, India.

About Greenhouse:

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software is the leader in hiring software. Nearly 4,000 of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use Greenhouse's hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent. Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, and Talent Acquisition FrontRunner leader by Software Advice. Greenhouse lives its mission of helping companies become great at hiring, having been recognized as an Inc. Magazine Best Workplace in 2019 and 2018. Greenhouse has been named to the Inc. 5000 2019 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte's 2018 Fast 500 North America Technology Ranking, and Crain's New York Business Fast 50. To learn more, visit greenhouse.io.

