Greenhouse Releases New Podcast Series, "DE&I Strategies That Work"

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the hiring software company, today released a new limited series podcast, " DE&I strategies that work ." This podcast explores the challenges business leaders face in accelerating diversity within their organizations. Hosted by Daniel Chait, Greenhouse CEO and Co-founder, the series features Talent Makers ™ from influential companies like JPMorgan Chase, Hubspot and X, the moonshot factory.

This new series in Greenhouse's "Hiring for what's next" podcast delivers advice from DE&I leaders and business executives on how to make companies more inclusive and diverse. Each episode delivers actionable ideas and commentary from highly respected voices in DE&I, and includes practical tips on creating more inclusive hiring practices with Ariel Lopez, Founder and CEO of Knac.

Topics covered in the series include:

DE&I as a catalyst for improving performance, productivity and innovation

How to avoid common challenges when gathering and analyzing diversity hiring metrics

What it means to be a fair chance employer

The importance of data when designing an inclusive hiring process

"Companies need to make more progress in diversity, equity and inclusion," said Daniel Chait, Greenhouse CEO and Co-founder. "Many business leaders agree that attracting and hiring for diversity is important, yet there are still many obstacles and ingrained biases that hinder companies from building more inclusive workplaces."

"With this podcast series I want to lift up the voices of experts who have seen success in building belonging in the workplace. I hope to share their stories and advice to help leaders do more to increase diversity in their teams and businesses. From Greenhouse's work with thousands of companies, we know that when companies prioritize diversity, they are more creative, resilient and perform better."

"DE&I strategies that work" guests include:

Michelle Gadsden-Williams , Managing Director & Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BlackRock

, Managing Director & Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at BlackRock Daniel Yanisse, Co-founder and CEO of Checkr

Arthur Yamamoto , VP of Talent at Checkr

, VP of Talent at Checkr Rachel Williams , Head of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity at X, the moonshot factory

, Head of Equity, Inclusion & Diversity at X, the moonshot factory Madhavi Bhasin , Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Okta, Inc.

, Head of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging at Okta, Inc. Brett Coin , VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Okta, Inc.

, VP of Global Talent Acquisition at Okta, Inc. Racquel Oden , Managing Director, Head of National Sales at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director, Head of National Sales at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Samantha Saperstein , Managing Director and Head of Women on the Move at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

, Managing Director and Head of Women on the Move at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Katie Burke , Chief People Officer at HubSpot

The series includes six podcast episodes, released weekly through the end of December. Listen on most streaming platforms (Apple and Spotify) and access the entire library of Greenhouse podcasts here: greenhouse/io/podcast . To learn more about Greenhouse, visit www.greenhouse.io .

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.



Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.



Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.



© 2020, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

SOURCE Greenhouse

Related Links

www.greenhouse.io

