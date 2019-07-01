Greenhouse Treatment Center's Lead Therapist Honored by the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Todd Garlington, lead therapist at Greenhouse Treatment Center, was named Counselor of the Year by the Fort Worth chapter of the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals. Garlington was recognized by the organization for his dedication to serving patients and families struggling with the disease of addiction.

"It's very humbling to be recognized by my peers," said Garlington. "Helping our patients struggling with addiction gain freedom from the disease and begin a new chapter in their lives is one of my greatest passions."

A clinician for 10 years, Garlington's passion for addiction treatment was spurred by his own long-term recovery. After 20 years of recovery, he relapsed. He then went to treatment where his therapist related to him that he would be a great therapist himself. Shortly after completing treatment, Garlington began his career as a counselor and has worked with a number of organizations, including law enforcement, where he helped those revived from an overdose to find treatment. He now has more than 10 years in recovery.

"Todd is shining example of the caliber of therapists you will find at our treatment center," said Anthony Walters, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. "His unwavering commitment to ensure our patients have the best outcomes possible, is commendable and well-deserved."

According to the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals, the Counselor of the Year Award recognizes an addiction treatment counselor who has worked extensively with patients and their families and has contributed to their industry, community and the TAAP organization in the true spirit of recovery. Therapists are nominated for the award by their peers.

"This work is a joy that transcends anything that I've ever done," said Garlington. "Walking beside someone beginning their journey in recovery is a gift that I'm thankful for every day. Being able to give back what was given to me is truly an honor."

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a part of the American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) family of treatment centers. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at www.GreenhouseTreatment.com or follow us on Twitter.

Contact:

Joy Sutton, 615-727-8407

jsutton@contactaac.com

SOURCE American Addiction Centers

Related Links

https://www.greenhousetreatment.com

