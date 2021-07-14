Greenidge Partners with Foundry to Expand Bitcoin Mining Fleet with Latest Generation Mining Machines

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Currency Group (DCG)'s cryptocurrency mining and staking-focused subsidiary Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry") and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. ("Greenidge") jointly announced Foundry's sale of approximately 2,300 Whatsminer M30S mining machines to Greenidge and financing for Greenidge's purchase of 6,000 Antminer S19 mining machines.

All 2,300 Whatsminer M30S units were previously operational at Greenidge's carbon-neutral bitcoin mining facility in Upstate New York. Foundry has sold 1,800 of these units to Greenidge and the remaining units will be transferred in Q4 2021. Of the financed Antminer S19 machines, approximately 5,000 units are in operation and the remaining units are scheduled for delivery in Q3 2021.

By joining the Foundry USA Pool, Greenidge adds approximately 800 petahashes of computing power to the pool, whose other major customers include Blockcap, Hut 8, Bitfarms, Hive, BitDeer, Bit Digital, and Foundry itself, among others. Foundry USA Pool provides some of the most competitive payouts, fees and services to institutions in the cryptocurrency mining business, and is also seamlessly integrated with DCG-owned digital asset prime broker Genesis to provide users with various treasury management services, including high-security custody, Bitcoin collateralized lending, yield earnings on BTC holdings, derivative products, and seamless liquidation.

"Foundry has been a longtime hosting customer of Greenidge and this partnership expands our existing relationship as Greenidge grows outside of New York," said Jeffrey Kirt, CEO of Greenidge.

On July 2, Greenidge announced plans to develop a new carbon-neutral bitcoin mining operation in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The Spartanburg site will be the company's second mining facility in the United States as it seeks to expand to 500 MW of mining capacity by 2025.

"Greenidge has pioneered the integration of a clean power plant operation and carbon-neutral cryptocurrency mining in North America with its operation in Upstate New York," said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. "We look forward to providing Greenidge with our best-in-class services that are tailor-made for institutional companies in the cryptocurrency mining industry."

About Foundry Digital LLC: A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry is a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. With the mission of empowering decentralized infrastructure for a digital world, Foundry provides North American digital asset mining businesses with capital and intelligence. Foundry is based in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit www.foundrydigital.com

About Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company with operations in Upstate New York and plans to expand operations to South Carolina. Boasting an environmentally-sound 106MW natural gas plant that has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, Greenidge enjoys significant competitive advantages including low fixed costs, an efficient mining fleet, in-house operational expertise and low power costs due to its access to some of the least expensive natural gas in North America. The company is currently mining bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses in its region. Greenidge is committed to 100% carbon-neutral bitcoin mining at all of its locations by utilizing low-carbon sources of energy and offsetting its carbon footprint.

SOURCE Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.