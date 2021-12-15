Greenius Expands Landscaper Training Capabilities with Integration into LMN Software, 50+ New Courses, Consistent Pricing and Team Growth

MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landscape Management Network (LMN) https://golmn.com/ , North America's leading B2B landscape business management software company has announced the next phase of its integration with Greenius to strengthen the company's training solution offering for the landscape and snow removal industries.

Greenius is now integrated into LMN software , allowing customers to seamlessly begin landscaper training at the click of a button.

LMN Announces Integration of Greenius into the LMN platform.

LMN customers will also receive Greenius training on a complimentary basis through March 2022, allowing thousands of contractors across the United States and Canada to experience the benefits of the training modules, safety measures and landscaping courses for their employees.

"As we've worked with the Greenius team over the past four months and have connected with our customers, it's clear there is a great need for easy-to-use training videos that contractors can utilize to train and retain employees," said Mark Bradley, CEO at LMN. "We've now built the integration between the two systems making access easy for our customers. It's one step towards helping address the talent gap in the industry."

Doubling Down on Landscaping Growth, More Trainings to Meet Industry Needs

Additionally, LMN and Greenius are committed to building both depth in available training and the team to help landscape contractors best utilize the software.

Greenius will more than double its current inventory of courses by early 2022, adding more than 50 new courses to its existing portfolio of 60 courses available today.

LMN and Greenius are also quickly hiring staff to fill the growing needs of the Greenius team, and will more than double the company's employee size by early 2022. The majority of team members will be based at the Greenius office located in London, Ontario, and roles will include sales, customer support, and video production.

Among the newest additions to the Greenius team is Brent Giles, Senior Vice President, Greenius , a seasoned industry leader who joined LMN in September to lead the Greenius team.

"Greenius is poised to transform how training and development can help the industry," noted Giles. "It's proven that if you train your crews appropriately you can drive efficiency, productivity and safety, all positively impacting employee retention and ultimately the company's bottom line."

A list of all open positions at Greenius can be found here .

Simplified Pricing Model for All Business Owners

Finally, LMN and Greenius have introduced a simple, consistent pricing structure that delivers affordable options for companies of all sizes.

Greenius will now be offered at a monthly rate of $97 per month, plus a $9.97 monthly fee per user, as well as a minimal implementation fee.

"One of the first things we heard when we began connecting with Greenius customers and prospects was an opportunity with pricing," added Giles. "Our new pricing makes it easy for companies of all sizes to budget for landscaper training and allows for flexible user engagement with no contracts required."

More details on the pricing model can be found at https://www.gogreenius.com/pricing/ .

About LMN (Landscape Management Software)

Founded in 2009, LMN helped customers create over $51 billion worth of estimates, capture 78 million individual clock-ins, and have managed more than 245,000 employees daily through the software. Visit https://golmn.com/ .

Contact:

Matt Braun

Vice President, Communications, LMN

414.975.8831

[email protected]

SOURCE LMN