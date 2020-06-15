GreenJobs.com Offers Best Pricing in the Industry - Ready for Green New Deal

BALTIMORE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenJobs.com , the fastest-growing jobs board exclusively for green jobs in the US and around the world, now offers the best pricing in the industry. As well as providing exceptional value for employers, with lower job posting fees than any of its main rivals, GreenJobs.com also gives candidates access to the widest range of green jobs and locations.

GreenJobs.com features job postings from all over the world. That includes project managers in Africa, the CEO for a major conservation non-profit, engineering roles in the US, a coordinator to reduce food waste and many more.

GreenJobs.com charges just $28.62 for a single standard job listing and $98.26 for five job listings. The pricing is simple and transparent, with each role displayed on GreenJobs.com for 60 days, advertised on social media channels and featured in the regular email newsletter. Those prices compare favourably with all of the other leading green jobs boards.

But it's not just the keen pricing that's making GreenJobs.com the go-to jobs board for employers and candidates in sustainable sectors. The site also produces exclusive video content to educate employers and candidates and provide actionable insights for green sector recruitment. Focusing on clarity, not quantity, the videos provide practical guidance and bring out the narrative of the green jobs sector to explain what is changing and why it matters to you.

Adam Yamada-Hanff, the Founder & CEO of GreenJobs.com, said: "We're excited to be able to bring green jobs to the public and give candidates and employers a better understanding of the extremely diverse range of roles it contains. As GreenJobs.com continues to grow, we are committed to maintaining a simple, transparent and extremely competitive pricing model that provides unbeatable value to our customers. We are ready for a Green New Deal to supply a surge of green jobs."

