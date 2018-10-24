Greenleaf Foods Launched to Lead Plant-based Sector

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Greenleaf Foods, SPC, ("Greenleaf") announced its launch as a food company dedicated to cultivating and advancing leadership in the fast-growing plant-based food sector. Supporting its category-leading brands, Field Roast Grain Meat Co. and Lightlife Foods, Greenleaf plans to build a robust portfolio of brands and products to offer consumers more plant-based food choices.

Greenleaf will operate as a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods, and as such, will be guided by a deep commitment to social purpose, sustainability and the progress of the plant-based foods sector.

With U.S. plant-based food sales up over 40 percent over the last year (IRI), Greenleaf believes that plant-based foods are vital for the health of people and our planet and is deeply committed to growing the category. Currently, Greenleaf's portfolio includes two of the leading plant-based protein brands in the United States:

Lightlife Foods : A pioneer in the plant-based foods movement with nearly 40 years of experience, Lightlife has a wide portfolio of plant-based protein products and is proud to make the country's #1 brand of tempeh and the #1 plant-based hot dog. Earlier this year, Lightlife announced an expansion into Canada , bringing some of its bestselling products to that market.

: A pioneer in the plant-based foods movement with nearly 40 years of experience, Lightlife has a wide portfolio of plant-based protein products and is proud to make the country's #1 brand of tempeh and the #1 plant-based hot dog. Earlier this year, Lightlife announced an expansion into , bringing some of its bestselling products to that market. Field Roast Grain Meat Co.: Field Roast Grain Meat Co. crafts artisanal plant-based meats and cheeses, made with whole food ingredients and traditional food-making practices. Founded in 1997, its ever-expanding product portfolio includes sausages, roasts, loaves, deli slices, a burger, and plant-based cheese slices. Field Roast products can be found in thousands of retail stores and over 500 restaurant menus nationwide.

Greenleaf is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a dedicated management team led by industry veteran Dan Curtin.

"We have established leading brands that are known for delicious, high-quality products and we are excited to build on and invest in that expertise to drive innovation and accelerate our growth," says Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf. "Leadership in the fast-growing plant-based protein market is fundamental to pursuing Maple Leaf Foods' broader vision to be the most sustainable protein company on earth."

To learn more about Greenleaf, please visit www.greenleaffoods.com.

About Greenleaf Foods

Greenleaf Foods, SPC is committed to shaping the future of plant-based foods. Established in 2018, Greenleaf's portfolio of leading plant-based protein brands includes Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co. Headquartered in Chicago, Greenleaf is a wholly-owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc.(MFI:TSX).

SOURCE Greenleaf Foods, SPC

Related Links

http://www.greenleaffoods.com

