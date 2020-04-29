GreenLight Medical Announces COVID-19 Resources to Equip Healthcare Organizations to Solve Emergency Sourcing Crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As hospitals continue to battle rising cases of COVID-19 across the United States, health systems are operating under supply chain shortages and difficult circumstances. GreenLight Medical, Inc., a leading healthcare supply chain technology company, is launching a COVID-19 Supply Chain Toolkit with urgent and timely resources.

Healthcare technology CEO solving supply chain and value analysis challenges.

The resources are designed to help health systems and healthcare providers access the data, collaboration platforms and product expertise they need to serve physicians, hospital personnel and patients in the midst of this pandemic. GreenLight will be providing complimentary access during these unprecedented times to its Virtual Value Analysis Platform, Product Research Library, Clinical Evidence Research, and supply chain best practices webinars and white papers.

COVID-19 Product Education & Sourcing Challenges

Due to extremely limited inventories of essential medical supplies including personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators, GreenLight has prioritized the expansion of the PPE and COVID-19 product database to provide partners with rapid access to product information, FDA compliance, clinically equivalent alternatives, and safety and recall data. The GreenLight platform provides a direct connection to verified suppliers of COVID-19 products to streamline product access for healthcare systems and providers.

"Our hospital partners need support along multiple fronts, including technology, data and frameworks to develop resilience in the healthcare supply chain. As we innovate our software solutions to keep pace with hospital demands, we are also expanding our value analysis advisory services to ensure that facilities can implement a fully operational virtual value analysis program and governance structure within a few weeks' time," said Austin Dirks, CEO, GreenLight Medical. "We have a responsibility to prioritize the development of features and resources that equip hospitals to directly manage COVID-19 supplies. Newly released tools from GreenLight will provide vetted and comprehensive product information, product sourcing, and processes that will ensure available inventory and adherence to hospital new product policy. Our commitment is to ensure high-quality medical products are reaching physicians and hospital personnel."

GreenLight's data, research and engineering teams have built a responsive and relevant repository of COVID-19 products and medical information to ensure all stakeholders have the data they need to drive actionable insights and source necessary supplies. Non-partnered hospitals and health systems will be able to leverage GreenLight's medical device research to accelerate the identification and acquisition of medical devices, product equivalents, clinical evidence and FDA guidelines on COVID-19 products.

Related Files

COVID19 Product Research Database.pdf

Related Images

austin-dirks.jpg

Austin Dirks

Healthcare technology CEO solving supply chain and value analysis challenges.

Related Links

Complimentary Access

Product Research Library

SOURCE GreenLight Medical

Related Links

https://www.greenlightmedical.com

