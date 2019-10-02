GreenMark Secures Phase II SBIR Funding for Identification of Early Stage Dental Caries

EAST LANSING, Mich. and ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenMark Biomedical Inc. today announced it has been awarded a $1.5m Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant to further develop its patented nanoparticle-based dental technology for detection of early-stage dental caries. The 2-year project involves collaboration with dental and biomaterials experts at the University of Michigan, Creighton University, Tufts University and University of Colorado, and is being funded by the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

GreenMark's diagnostic product identifies early tooth decay known as dental caries that, if left untreated, may form into cavities. Identified caries can then be treated non-invasively without filling or surgery, reducing the need for costly dental procedures. GreenMark's core technology utilizes bioresorbable starch-based nanoparticles which degrade into harmless materials by the time the patient is ready to leave the dental office.

"Effective management of dental caries, which affects well over 90% of the world's population, is characterized by detection of early lesions and accurate diagnosis of caries activity," explains Dr. Brian Clarkson, B.Ch.D., L.D.S., M.S., Ph.D., Professor, Dept. of Cariology, Restorative Sciences and Endodontics, U-M School of Dentistry, adding "Patients are currently failing to benefit from the scientific developments supporting noninvasive dentistry. GreenMark and their collaborators are helping to enable this advance in dentistry."

"We are excited by our SBIR grant award and the assembly of this team of experts which will benefit our pre-clinical testing and clinical validation tremendously," said Dr. Wendy Bloembergen, MD, MS, GreenMark's Vice President Clinical Affairs.

GreenMark was founded in 2016. In addition to invaluable state and federal funding, GreenMark is leveraging Seed investment from six Michigan-based investment groups for the development of its dental diagnostic and treatment products. "We are most grateful for this very timely support from NIH as we are actively developing the technology to ready it for commercialization," said Dr. Steven Bloembergen, Ph.D., GreenMark's founder, Chairman and CEO.

About the National Institutes of Health (NIH): NIH, the nation's medical research agency, includes 27 Institutes and Centers and is a component of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. NIH is the primary federal agency conducting and supporting basic, clinical, and translational medical research, and is investigating the causes, treatments, and cures for both common and rare diseases. For more information about NIH and its programs, visit www.nih.gov. The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR), part of NIH is the Nation's leading funder of research on oral, dental, and craniofacial health. To learn more about NIDCR, please visit http://www.nidcr.nih.gov.

GreenMark is developing products that involve small particles produced from food-grade starch. These particles make an ideal carrier for medical and dental applications, given enzymes in our body and saliva degrade starch. Dental Caries is a disease that impacts 96% of Americans and is the most prevalent chronic disease in the world. GreenMark is developing and commercializing a method to identify and better assess the disease in its early stages, monitor progression and to treat it non-invasively or non-surgically. The Company's diagnostic product, which will be used by dental professionals as part of the routine dental exam, contains fluorescently labeled starch particles that target active caries and illuminate them using a standard curing light found in every dental practice. The identification at early stages before cavitation will allow the use of non-surgical management options, resulting in less discomfort and improved long-term oral health outcomes for patients. GreenMark's team has also demonstrated the ability to load the essential minerals, depleted as a result of tooth decay, directly inside the small starch particles. Unlike fluoride products which seal the tooth's enamel surface, GreenMark's treatment products are designed to target the enamel subsurface.

GreenMark Biomedical Inc. has an office located at 325 E. Grand River Avenue, Suite 314, East Lansing, MI 48823 and lab facilities at 1600 Huron Parkway, Building 520, 2nd Floor, Ann Arbor, MI 48109. Contact: info@greenmark.bio or (517) 896-3665. For more information, visit www.greenmark.bio.

