Greenphire Forms Strategic Partnership with Lazarex Cancer Foundation to Support Its Oncology Clinical Trial Patient Payments

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, announced today that it has formed a partnership with Lazarex Cancer Foundation, a non-profit focused on improving patient access to cancer clinical trials. Lazarex will implement Greenphire's ClinCard participant reimbursement technology to remove financial burdens for the oncology patients it supports across the United States.

Oncology trials consistently struggle to recruit enough participants; studies show that fewer than five percent of adult cancer patients ever enroll in a clinical trial. This number shrinks even further among low-income patients who lack the financial resources to travel to trial sites, and who cannot afford time off of work.

Lazarex Cancer Foundation covers the costs for patients seeking to participate in oncology clinical trials, including airfare, ground transportation and accommodations. On average, Lazarex reimburses expenses as low as $50 monthly for a tank of gas up to $1,500 monthly for travel, lodging and airfare for a patient and a companion - a significant financial burden at a time patients are facing a life-threatening illness. These expenses prevent patients from participating in potentially life extending or life-saving clinical trials. With ClinCard, no upfront costs will be required by the patients. Funds for participants to get to the trial site and remain in the study will be available immediately, improving the experience and reducing all financial-related concerns.

"Lazarex is doing groundbreaking work in the oncology community by providing access to clinical trials for those who simply can't afford what often amounts to thousands of dollars required to get there," said Jim Murphy, CEO, Greenphire. "They are democratizing access to cancer research and we are proud to streamline their payment systems with ClinCard to enable them to significantly increase the number of patients they assist each year."

Greenphire's ClinCard is the industry standard in participant payment automation, facilitating more than six million reimbursements to over one million clinical trial participants around the world. Implementing ClinCard will allow Lazarex to expand the patients it assists by more than 1.5 times, growing from 600 to 900-1,000 patients per month.

"We have been reimbursing patients out of pocket for 12 years in a very labor intensive way, including paper checks and receipts," stated Dana Dornsife, Chairman of the Board and President of Lazarex Cancer Foundation. "As a non-profit, we are thrilled to work with Greenphire to increase our bandwidth. Not only will this benefit us and our staff, funds implemented immediately on ClinCard will give peace of mind to our patients and their caregivers – which is priceless."

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the global leader in financial software for clinical trials. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. ClinCard, a reloadable debit card, is the industry's standard in participant payment automation. To date, nearly seven million clinical trial reimbursements and stipends have been executed to more 1.2 million participants globally. Greenphire's eClinicalGPS is the site payment software of choice for global sponsors and CROs seeking to automate investigator grant payments. To date, eClinicalGPS has made over 1.3 million payments to more than 11 thousand sites in more than 200 countries – securing Greenphire's spot as the industry leader in global site payment automation. The company's newest product, ConneX, is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution designed specifically to meet the recruitment and retention goals of domestic and international clinical trials. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About Lazarex Cancer Foundation

Lazarex is the only non-profit in the United States that assists patients with finding clinical trials and reimburses them for the out of pocket travel costs involved in getting to those clinical trials. In its 13 years, Lazarex has helped more than 4000 patients in clinical trials. In 2018 at the urging of Lazarex, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed its official guidance, issuing new language allowing pharmaceutical companies to reimburse patients for travel costs to get to clinical trials, although not all trial sponsors do this.

Media Contact

Amy Sitnick

(215) 609-4315

amy.sitnick@greenphire.com

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

http://www.greenphire.com

