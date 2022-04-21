Greensboro College Launches Center for Innovation and Workforce Development Initiative to Meet Growing Workforce Demands in Piedmont Triad Region

"Greensboro College has been a part of the Piedmont Triad community for more than 180 years and is committed to the economic expansion happening today," said Greensboro College President Lawrence D. Czarda, Ph.D. "The Center for Innovation and Workforce Development was created to deliver critical workforce programs to meet the needs of companies and individuals, looking to fill the skills gap for in-demand jobs, advance employee skills and competencies and develop a high-performing talent pool. This is an exciting time for our region, and we are proud to provide educational value to the people who live and work here."

The new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro will offer the following industry non-credit certifications online:

Healthcare:

Medical Assistant

Dental Assistant

Pharmacy Technician Professional

Phlebotomy Technician

Patient Care Technician

Sterile Processing Technician

EKG Technician

Health Unit Coordinator

Healthcare Administrative Professional

Physical Therapy Aide and Administration Specialist

Healthcare IT Technician

Information Technology:

Cyber Security

Data Science

Software Development

"I am excited for Greensboro College's new Center for Innovation and Workforce Development. As we prepare our workforce to meet the changing needs of our area's employers, this will be an important addition," said Tim Rice, Healthcare Consultant, and retired CEO of Cone Health. "I applaud the College for being proactive and moving into this endeavor. This has the potential for being another big step forward for our economy."

About Greensboro College

Greensboro College, located in Greensboro, North Carolina, is a private institution founded in 1838 that provides undergraduates with a liberal arts education grounded in the traditions of the United Methodist Church. It fosters the intellectual, social, and spiritual development of all students, while supporting their individual needs. For more information about the Center for Innovation and Workforce Development at Greensboro College, please go here.

