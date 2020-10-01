Greensill strengthens Board of Directors by appointing Tracy Clarke as Non-Executive Director

LONDON, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greensill, the leading provider of working capital finance for businesses and employees globally, has strengthened its Board of Directors with the appointment of Tracy Clarke as a Non-Executive Director, effective 1st January, 2021.

Tracy will join the Greensill Group Board next year upon her retirement from Standard Chartered. Tracy is currently CEO, Europe and Americas and Global CEO, Private Banking at Standard Chartered plc, a leading international trade finance bank. She recently announced her retirement, following a distinguished 35 year career with the bank. During this time she held a broad portfolio of leadership, compliance, HR, corporate affairs, brand and marketing roles. She is a Director of TheCityUK and sits on the Board of England Netball. Previously she was a Non-Executive Director of BSkyB for six and a half years, prior to its acquisition by Comcast; and was a Non-Executive Director of satellite-operator Inmarsat until its sale to private equity in December 2019. She holds an MBA from Brunel University.

Maurice Thompson, Chairman of the Board of Greensill, said: "We are delighted to welcome Tracy to Greensill. She brings a wealth of experience, working at the highest levels within a listed global bank specialising in trade finance. She is joining Greensill at an exciting time in our growth trajectory as we continue to accelerate the movement of capital into the real economy, where it is needed most".

Tracy Clarke said: "I am excited to be joining Greensill at this time. I have been impressed by the company's innovative approach to working capital solutions and improving the way that businesses and individuals are paid. I look forward to contributing to the next chapter of Greensill's growth."

