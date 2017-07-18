GreenSpace Brands Inc. Announces Launch of Riot Eats™, a new line of plant-based dairy products

The introduction of Riot Eats™ is a continued demonstration of GreenSpace's ongoing commitment to develop internal brands and new products from idea to launch in innovative categories. Plant-based food is a skyrocketing vertical where sales rose 20 percent year-over-year, topping $3.3 billion dollars, according to Nielsen and the Plant Based Foods Association.

"The launch of Riot Eats™ builds upon our mission to bring better to more," said Matthew von Teichman, CEO of GreenSpace Brands. "The goal of Riot Eats™ is to flip the script on plant-based eating being a sacrifice to being an exciting personal gain. With high quality ingredients, unique category certifications, and great taste and performance, our products are perfect for anyone looking to defy category "norms" and try something new."

Riot Eats™ will launch as the only USDA Organic shredded and sliced cheese alternative brand in the North American market, and will defy category standards and limitations by providing higher quality products with superior taste.

Riot Eats™ will begin to rollout to both natural and conventional grocery channels in early 2019.

GreenSpace is a Canadian-based brand ideation team that develops, markets and sells premium natural food products to consumers across Canada and the United States. Greenspace owns and operates the following brands: Love Child Organics., one of the fastest growing brands in Canada and a producer of 100% organic food for infants and toddlers made with the pure, 2 natural and most nutritionally-rich ingredients; Central Roast, a clean snacking brand that is one of the leading natural food brands in Canada; Rolling Meadow Dairy, Canada's leading grass fed dairy, delivering premium fluid and cultured products across Canada; Life Choices which features premium convenience meat products made with grass fed and pasture raised meats without the use of added hormones and antibiotics; Kiju, the Canadian market leader in the shelf stable organic juice segment; Cedar , the Canadian leader in cold pressed and gut health focused fresh juices and Go Veggie, one of the leading brand in North America in the emerging plant based dairy category. All brands are wholly owned and retail in a variety of natural and mass retail grocery locations across Canada and the United States.

For more information, visit www.greenspacebrands.ca. GreenSpace's filings are also available at www.SEDAR.com.

