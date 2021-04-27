Greenspoon Marder Expands Corporate & Business Capabilities With Addition Of New Partner Michael Burwick In New York And Miami

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the expansion of the firm's Corporate & Business practice group with the addition of partner Michael Burwick in New York and Miami.

Mr. Burwick brings more than 25 years of legal, negotiation, and financial services industry experience to Greenspoon Marder. His broad corporate law capability includes entity formation, corporate governance issues, and succession matters. Mr. Burwick serves as a trusted advisor to and a fierce advocate for his clients, guiding them through significant, complex negotiations and counseling them on various business, legal, and personal decisions.

"Michael's wealth of knowledge in advising clients on public and private offerings, entity formation, and a wide array of other corporate matters will further complement our growing corporate practice group," says Michael Marder, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder. "We are thrilled to welcome such a high-caliber partner as Michael. His years of experience will allow us to better serve our clients nationwide, and expand the services we offer in key markets such as New York and Miami," says Gerry Greenspoon, co-managing director at Greenspoon Marder.

In addition to his role at Greenspoon Marder, Mr. Burwick serves as General Counsel to Asset Strategy Advisors, LLC (ASA). ASA is an independent, fee-based, consulting and investment advisory firm. And, he is the President of a boutique sports, media and entertainment agency, Strategic Sports, Media & Entertainment LLC where he negotiates contracts with professional sports teams as well as endorsements, licensing deals, and other forms of contracts on behalf of athletes, entertainers, and media personalities.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with 200 attorneys and locations across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Since our inception in 1981, our firm has been committed to providing excellent client service through our cross-disciplinary, client-team approach. Our mission is to understand the challenges that our clients face, build collaborative relationships, and craft creative solutions designed and executed with long-term strategic goals in mind. We serve Fortune 500, middle-market public and private companies, start-ups, emerging businesses, individuals and entrepreneurs nationwide. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

SOURCE Greenspoon Marder

Related Links

http://www.gmlaw.com

