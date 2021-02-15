Greenspoon Marder Promotes Six Attorneys To Partner In 2021

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspoon Marder is pleased to announce the promotion of six attorneys to partner from various offices firm wide. The individuals recognized for their professional accomplishments and outstanding client service include Jamie D. Alman, Marcel J. Gesmundo, Harlan Greenman, Brent D. Kimball, Justin McNaughton, and Eliot New.

"These accomplished new partners demonstrate exceptional legal and business skills, a dedication to client service, and high levels of productivity that have propelled them to earn this promotion," said co-managing director, Michael Marder. "We are proud to call them partners, and are confident that they will uphold the high professional standards at Greenspoon Marder. Congratulations to this impressive group on this major milestone in their careers," said co-managing director, Gerald Greenspoon.

Ms. Alman is a member of the firm's Marital & Family Law practice group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. She regularly handles legal issues relating to family, divorce, paternity, enforcement/contempt proceedings, modification proceedings, alimony, child support, child custody/timesharing and parental responsibility, and pre and post nuptial agreements. Ms. Alman presently serves on the Board of Directors of the Young Lawyers Section of the Broward County Bar Association. She received her law degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 2012.

Mr. Gesmundo is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group in Portland, Ore. During his career, his practice has shifted from environmental litigation to real property, commercial and residential leasing and landlord tenant law. Mr. Gesmundo's practice includes advising clients on legal developments, teaching courses on legal compliance for housing providers and trade associations, and advocating for clients at trial and on appeal. He is an active member and frequent presenter for Multifamily NW on landlord tenant issues. Mr. Gesmundo received his law degree from the Lewis and Clark Law School in 2011.

Mr. Greenman is a member of the firm's Real Estate practice group in New York, N.Y. He has extensive experience in all aspects of complex commercial real estate, including office and retail leasing, financing, development, construction, sales and acquisitions, restructurings, workouts and joint ventures. He is an active member of the New York City Bar serving as chair of the Finance and Development Subcommittee of the Real Property Law Committee. Mr. Greenman is a member of the City Bar's Working Group evaluating proposed legislation concerning a new benchmark to replace LIBOR. He received his bachelor's and law degrees from Columbia University.

Mr. Kimball is a member of the firm's Litigation and Marital & Family Law practice groups in Orlando, Fla. His practice focuses on litigation including contract disputes, corporate dissolution, landlord/tenant matters, homeowner's association disputes, and family law matters. He received his law degree from the University of Florida in 2009.

Mr. McNaughton is a member of the firm's Intellectual Property practice group in Nashville, Tenn. Mr. McNaughton works primarily with technology companies in securing, acquiring, and licensing intellectual property. As a trademark attorney, he also assists clients in protecting the hard-earned goodwill their brands represent. He particularly enjoys difficult trademark areas, such as protecting cannabis brands and securing non-traditional trademarks, such as sounds. Mr. McNaughton serves as co-host for the Greenspoon Marder "You, Me & IP" webinar series. He received his law degree from Washington University in St. Louis in 2004.

Mr. New is a member of the firm's Litigation practice group in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He advises and represents primarily businesses and employers in a broad range of disputes, class and collective actions, and labor and employment matters. This includes advising and representing clients through all stages of a dispute, prior to litigation, through administrative and governmental investigations, and to final resolution by settlement, binding arbitration, or trial in state and federal courts. He is licensed in Florida and Texas and Board Certified in Labor & Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

About Greenspoon Marder

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its founding in 1981, Greenspoon Marder is a national full-service business law firm with over 200 attorneys and offices across the United States. We are ranked among American Lawyer's Am Law 200, as one of the top law firms in the U.S. since 2015. Our firm was founded with the goal of providing the highest quality legal services at the highest value for our clients. Each of our clients is unique and so are their legal needs. We believe no one size fits all for professional services. Our lawyers offer flexible and creative solutions to meet our clients' respective needs. Our mission is to understand the challenges our clients face, build collaborative relationships and craft solutions with a focus on strategic goals. For more information, visit www.gmlaw.com.

