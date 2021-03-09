Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS Of New York City and THE YOUNG MENS AND YOUNG WOMENS HEBREW ASSOCIATION OF THE BRONX Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in Bronx County Supreme Court (70021/2021), alleging that from approximately 1960-1961, Plaintiff, then a minor, was sexually abused on multiple occasions by Norman Ganessen (or Gnessen), an employee, volunteer and/or agent of Defendants BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS. The sexual abuse included attempted anal rape, oral sex & masturbation. It is alleged that employees, agents and/or representatives of BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NEW YORK CITY were aware and/or knew about the sexual abuse being committed by Norman Ganessen upon Plaintiff.

Plaintiff was then re-victimized when he was approximately 12 years old. He became acquainted with Daniel Farinella, who was the Director of the YOUNG MENS AND YOUNG WOMENS HEBREW ASSOCIATION OF THE BRONX. The sexual abuse included oral sex and masturbation and took place over two to three years. It is alleged that employees, agents and/or representatives of the Young Mens and Young Womens Hebrew Association of the Bronx were aware and/or knew about the sexual abuse being committed by Daniel Farinella upon Plaintiff.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

If you were sexually abused Greenstein & Milbauer LLP help. Schedule a free, confidential consultation by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding sexual predators and institutions like BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS OF NEW YORK CITY and THE YOUNG MENS AND YOUNG WOMENS HEBREW ASSOCIATION OF THE BRONX accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]



SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/

