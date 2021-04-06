Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuit Against St. Ignatius Loyola School Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a personal injury law firm based in New York City, http://www.nycLawFirm.com has filed a lawsuit in New York County Supreme Court (950107/2021), alleging that Plaintiff, when she was a minor, was sexually assaulted and abused on the grounds and premises of Defendant St. Ignatius Loyola Preschool located at 240 East 84th St, New York, NY 10028. It is alleged that both Sister Maura and Sister Thomas committed the child sexual abuse. It is alleged that Sister Maura escorted Plaintiff to the bathroom or places adjacent to the classroom, including a dark hallway near the elevator, and forcibly fondled her naked breasts and her vagina under her clothes. It is alleged that employees, agents, and/or representatives of St. Ignatius Loyola School were aware and/or knew about the sexual abuse being committed by Sister Maura and Sister Thomas upon Plaintiff.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Before enacting the Child Victims Act, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. New York residents who were sexually abused as children now have until August 14, 2021 to pursue child sexual abuse claims. https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/deadline-for-new-york-residents-sexually-abused-as-children-extended-to-august-14-2021/.

DON'T BE A VICTIM TWICE – CALL 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

\If you were sexually abused as a child, the New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer LLP help. Schedule a free, confidential consultation by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462).

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding sexual predators like Sister Maura and Sister Thomas and institutions such as St. Ignatius Loyola School accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

Related Links

http://www.nycLawFirm.com

For more information contact:

Rob Greenstein

1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462)

[email protected]

SOURCE Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP

Related Links

https://www.greensteinmilbauer.com/

