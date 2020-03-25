Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Files Lawsuits Against Family Services of Westchester, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Under New York's Child Victims Act

NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a law firm based in New York City, has filed a lawsuit in Westchester County Supreme Court (54510/2020), alleging that in approximately 1977 &/or 1978, when Plaintiff was between 10-12 years old, he was repeatedly sexually abused by Art Simmons, an employee, volunteer and/or agent of Defendants Family Services of Westchester, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. Throughout the period in which the abuse occurred, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants negligently employed and/or retained employees and/or volunteers, and/or agents who sexually abused minors, including Plaintiff, and gave them access to children. This lawsuit arises out of Plaintiff's significant damages from that sexual abuse.

This lawsuit was filed under New York's Child Victims Act which allows innocent victims of child sexual abuse, like this child, the opportunity to seek compensation and hold their perpetrators accountable. Prior to the enactment of the Child Victims Act last year, the statute of limitations would have already expired for this child sexual abuse victim. Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP has filed a lawsuit against Family Services of Westchester, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America on behalf of this adult survivor of child sexual abuse.

GREENSTEIN & MILBAUER, LLP IS OFFERING FREE CONSULTATIONS

If you have information about child sexual abuse at Family Services of Westchester, Inc. and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, or you were sexually abused by Art Simmons, contact Greenstein & Milbauer LLP by calling 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462). The call is free.

The compassionate New York Child Sexual Abuse Lawyers at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are there to listen. They understand that coming forward is very difficult. They can help. They will walk you through the process. They are committed to holding abusers and institutions like Family Services of Westchester, Inc, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Art Simmons accountable. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful.

