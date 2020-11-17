Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Launches Cop Accountability Website

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a New York City personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the launch of CopAccountability.com.

CopAccountability.com will help track police misconduct in New York City

The police are supposed to protect and serve. When a police officer acts in a dangerous or inappropriate manner and your rights are violated, you are entitled to justice and compensation. The cop accountability attorneys at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are committed to helping those who have been victims of police brutality or misconduct. The cop accountability attorneys at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP handle all types of police misconduct and police brutality cases including those that involve excessive force, illegal chokeholds, racial profiling, wrongful search and seizures, false arrest, false imprisonment, witness tampering and police corruption. The cop accountability attorneys at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP are committed to holding police officers as well as law enforcement agencies accountable for their actions.

Rob Greenstein, a founding partner at Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, stated "After decades of secrecy surrounding police misconduct, copaccountability.com will work to improve transparency and accountability, both fundamental to public trust".

When cops fail to protect and serve, we hold them accountable!

The motto of Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is "Don't Be A Victim Twice". If you are a victim of police misconduct or police brutality, call 1-800-VICTIM2 (1-800-842-8462) to schedule a confidential consultation. The call is free. The consultation is free. You don't pay them unless they are successful. That's their "Our Fee Guarantee - No Fee Unless Successful.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP is the cop accountability law firm. When cops fail to protect and serve, Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP will hold them accountable!

