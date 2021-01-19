Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP Opens New Office in Yonkers, NY

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, a New York City personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Yonkers, NY. The office is located at 944 N Broadway, Unit G-1, Yonkers, NY 10701.

Greenstein & Milbauer, LLP, is dedicated to helping clients injured by the negligence of others. They fight aggressively to recover maximum compensation for their clients while providing exceptional customer service.