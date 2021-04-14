GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

Continuous Recovery

Total revenues increased 8.6% to RMB289.8 million (US$ 44.4 million) [1 ] from RMB266.9 million in the third quarter.

Income from operations increased 17.4% to RMB118.5 million ( US$18.2 million ) [1] from RMB100.9 million in the third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] increased 17.8% to RMB130.6 million ( US$20.0 million ) [1] from RMB110.8 million in the third quarter.

Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 18.3% to RMB109.3 million ( US$16.8 million ) [1] from RMB92.4 million in the third quarter.

SHANGHAI, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Operational Highlights

A total of 4,340 hotels with 315,335 hotel rooms were in operation as of December 31, 2020 , compared to 4,195 hotels and 305,125 hotel rooms as of September 30, 2020 .

, compared to 4,195 hotels and 305,125 hotel rooms as of . As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had 40 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,300 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 345 cities across China , compared to 34 L&O hotels and 3,923 F&M hotels in operation in 339 cities as of December 31, 2019 . The geographic coverage increased by 1.8% year over year.

, the Company had 40 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,300 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 345 cities across , compared to 34 L&O hotels and 3,923 F&M hotels in operation in 339 cities as of . The geographic coverage increased by 1.8% year over year. During the quarter, the Company opened 203 hotels, an increase of 13 comparing to 190 hotels in the fourth quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 3 was in the luxury segment, 29 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 141 in the mid-scale segment, and 30 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 19 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [3 ] , 42 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 142 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China .

The Company closed 58 hotels, 8 due to brand upgrades, and 35 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 15 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 145 hotels to its portfolio.

, 42 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 142 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in . The Company closed 58 hotels, 8 due to brand upgrades, and 35 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 15 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 145 hotels to its portfolio. As of December 31, 2020 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,186 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 54 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 246 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 483 in the mid-scale segment, and 403 in the economy segment.

, the Company had a pipeline of 1,186 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 54 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 246 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 483 in the mid-scale segment, and 403 in the economy segment. The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 162 , a decrease of 3.6% year over year , an increase of 7.3% compared with the third quarter.

, a decrease of 3.6% , an increase of 7.3% compared with the third quarter. The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 76.7%, an increase of 0.3% compared with 76.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and a decrease of 2.4% compared with 79.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 124 , representing a -3.2% year-over-year decrease, and a 4.1% sequential increase.

, representing a -3.2% year-over-year decrease, and a 4.1% sequential increase. As of December 31, 2020 , the Company's loyalty program had more than 56 million individual members and approximately 1,670,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 52 million and over 1,610,000 corporate members as of September 30, 2020 . The Company had approximately 92.2% of room nights sold directly.

2020 Full Year Operational Highlights

For the full year 2020, the Company opened 538 hotels, a decrease of 11.4% comparing to 607 newly opened hotels in the full year 2019. Among the hotels opened, 5 were in the luxury hotel segment, 109 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 308 in the mid-scale segment, and 116 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 33 hotels were in Tier 1 cities,120 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 385 were in Tier 3 and other cities in China .

During this year, the Company closed 155 hotels, 21 due to brand upgrade, and 89 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 45 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 383 hotels to its portfolio.

were in the luxury hotel segment, in the mid-to-up-scale segment, in the mid-scale segment, and in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 33 hotels were in Tier 1 cities,120 were in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 385 were in Tier 3 and other cities in . During this year, the Company closed 155 hotels, 21 due to brand upgrade, and 89 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 45 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 383 hotels to its portfolio. The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB 152 in the full year 2020, a decrease of 9.6% year-over-year.

152 in the full year 2020, a decrease of 9.6% year-over-year. The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 68.7% in the full year 2020, compared with 77.8% in the full year 2019.

77.8% in the full year 2019. The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB 105 in the full year 2020, representing a 20.1% year-over-year decrease.

"Despite the many unprecedented challenges brought upon us by COVID-19, the company delivered a robust Q4, with sequential improvement in operating and financial metrics above the average of the hospitality industry," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "I am extremely grateful for the achievements of our team. I cannot thank enough, all of our employees, franchisees, and guests, for their support and dedication. Thanks to our resilient business model, we were able to weather an extremely difficult year in the travel industry, and perform better than most of our peers. With our well-segmented and robust brand portfolio, the loyalty of our members and our strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities and create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders, in 2021 and beyond. " continued Mr. Xu.



"The key message for 2020 is that we demonstrated resilience and outperformed. We did this by working work closely with our franchisees and providing full support to them. Franchisee support included direct help from our Operation/IT/Design department, fee waivers on a recurring basis, loans for hotel decoration and professional training. We continued to optimize our preferred brands in attractive markets and segments, and build stronger technology and loyalty platforms to serve our franchisees and guests to capture demand. As a result, in December, our occupancy rate rebounded to the same level as 2019, while RevPAR was 100.4% of 2019. Q3 marked the period when the virus was contained in most of the country, although a few regional outbreaks created market fluctuations. We believe that the resilience of our business model, well-segmented and robust brand portfolio, the loyalty and stickiness of our members and our strong balance sheet will help us capitalize on growth opportunities and create long-term and sustainable growth for our shareholders in 2021 and beyond. "

Fourth Quarter of 2020 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 68,553,356

76,113,015

11,664,830 Franchised-and-managed hotels 217,190,598

207,222,721

31,758,272 others 3,688,472

6,420,830

984,035 Total revenues 289,432,426

289,756,566

44,407,137













Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 253,420,676

227,074,041

34,800,619 Franchised-and-managed hotels 831,340,340

677,480,818

103,828,478 others 7,032,119

25,455,237

3,901,186 Total revenues 1,091,793,135

930,010,096

142,530,283

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB289.8 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a 0.1% year-over-year increase. The slight increase was primarily due to the sustained recovery in hotel operations from the impact of COVID-19, as well as the revenue contribution from the newly opened L&O hotels. Total revenues increased from RMB266.9 million in the third quarter, a 8.6% sequential increase, which was mainly attributable to a RevPAR growth from 120 RMB to 124 RMB. Total revenues for the full year 2020 were RMB930.0 million (US$142.5 million) [1], representing a 14.8% decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB76.1 million (US$11.7 million) [1], representing a 11.0% year over year increase. The increase was primarily due to the RevPAR increase of 0.6% compared to one year ago, the contribution from L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban"), as well as the contribution from 10 newly opened L&O hotels in 2020. The revenue increase was partially offset by the reduction and extension of sublease income, and the closure of 4 L&O hotels in 2020. Compared with the third quarter, total revenues from L&O hotels increased by 13.9%, mainly attributable to rising RevPAR and net newly opened 3 L&O hotels. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the full year 2020 were RMB227.1 million (US$34.8 million) [1], representing a 10.4% decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB207.2 million (US$31.8 million) [1], representing a 4.6% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 32.3% year over year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 199 hotels. The 7.1% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 3.4%, as well as the reduction in franchise fees and central reservation fees for hotels affected by COVID-19. Compared with the third quarter, initial franchise fees increased by 8.7%, mainly attributable to more hotels opened; recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 3.1%, mainly due to RevPAR sequential growth from 120RMB to 124RMB. Total revenues from F&M hotels for the full year 2020 were RMB677.5 million (US$103.8 million) [1], representing a 18.5% decrease.





Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 13,655,873

18,065,889

2,768,719 Recurring franchise

management fee and others 203,534,725

189,156,832

28,989,553 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 217,190,598

207,222,721

31,758,272













Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 54,930,266

61,051,369

9,356,532 Recurring franchise

management fee and others 776,410,074

616,429,449

94,471,946 Revenues from franchised-

and-managed hotels 831,340,340

677,480,818

103,828,478

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 92,609,618

99,817,161

15,297,650 Selling and marketing expenses 23,155,218

24,232,688

3,713,822 General and administrative expenses 79,597,392

50,885,097

7,798,482 Other operating expenses 3,124,942

98,341

15,071 Total operating costs and expenses 198,487,170

175,033,287

26,825,025













Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 338,826,479

392,522,306

60,156,675 Selling and marketing expenses 84,970,401

75,347,166

11,547,458 General and administrative expenses 184,989,324

172,557,554

26,445,602 Other operating expenses 3,286,652

1,731,405

265,350 Total operating costs and expenses 612,072,856

642,158,431

98,415,085

Hotel operating costs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB99.8 million (US$15.3 million) [1], representing a 7.8% increase year over year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher rents and other cost related to L&O hotels. In the fourth quarter, there were 4 L&O hotels newly opened, which accounted for the main increase in hotel operating costs. Excluding L&O hotel operating costs, costs related to F&M hotels and others decreased 7.0%. Compared with the third quarter, we observe a 7.6% sequential decrease, mainly due to higher newly opening expenses in the third quarter. For the full year 2020, hotel operating costs were RMB392.5 million (US$60.2 million) [1], representing a 15.8% increase.



Quarter Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 22,270,218

28,196,927

4,321,368 Utilities 3,842,009

4,113,416

630,409 Personnel cost 10,069,427

10,034,679

1,537,882 Depreciation and amortization 15,401,030

13,450,611

2,061,396 Consumable, food and beverage 6,136,477

11,584,105

1,775,342 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-

managed hotels 23,458,837

26,088,907

3,998,300 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 7,799,192

5,132,814

786,638 Others 3,632,428

1,215,702

186,315 Hotel Operating Costs 92,609,618

99,817,161

15,297,650













Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 79,597,408

118,295,183

18,129,530 Utilities 19,119,300

15,372,385

2,355,921 Personnel cost 38,277,298

41,330,758

6,334,216 Depreciation and amortization 34,727,153

50,324,493

7,712,566 Consumable, food and beverage 27,666,435

43,257,796

6,629,547 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-managed hotels 96,565,044

91,664,745

14,048,237 Other costs of franchised-and-managed hotels 29,192,923

22,985,917

3,522,746 Others 13,680,917

9,291,029

1,423,912 Hotel Operating Costs 338,826,479

392,522,306

60,156,675

Selling and marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB24.2 million (US$3.7 million) [1], representing a 4.7% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to increases in advertising costs. Compared with the third quarter, selling and marketing expenses increased by 13.9%, attributable to higher advertising expense. For the full year of 2020, selling and marketing expenses were RMB75.3 million (US11.5 million) [1], representing a 11.3% decrease.

General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were RMB50.9 million (US$7.8 million) [1], representing a 36.1% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily attributable to the effective control of business travel expenses and the impact of a one-time provision for bad debts during the same period last year. Excluding the impact of this bad debt provision in the fourth quarter of 2019, G&A expenses decreased by 14.3%. Compared with the third quarter, G&A expenses increased by 13.6%, which was mainly attributable to the increase of consulting fees and higher staff costs. General and administrative expenses for the full year 2020 were RMB172.6 million (US$26.4 million) [1], representing a 6.7% year-over-year decrease.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB189.9 million (US$29.1 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 3.5%. Gross margin was 65.6%, compared to 68.0% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due the impact of COVID-19. Compared with the third quarter, gross profit increased by 19.6%, and gross margin increased from 59.5% to 65.6%. Gross profit for the full year 2020 was RMB537.5 million (US$82.4 million) [1], representing a 28.6% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled RMB118.5 million (US$18.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. The increase was mainly due to the sustained RevPAR recovery, the increased number of hotels and better control of costs and expenses during the quarter. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 40.9%, compared to 34.1% a year ago. Compared with the third quarter, income from operations increased by 17.4%, and operating margin increased from 37.8% to 40.9%, mainly attributable to revenue increase. Income from operations for the full year 2020 totaled RMB319.3 million (US$48.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 36.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) [2] for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB130.6 million (US$20.0 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 45.1%, compared to 38.5% a year ago. Compared with the third quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 17.8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 41.5% to 45.1%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2020 was RMB355.5 million (US$54.5 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 32.1%.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB79.5 million (US$12.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%. Net margin was 27.4%, compared to 25.8% a year ago, the year-over-year increase was mainly attributable to the increase in income from operations. Compared with the third quarter, net income decreased by 7.2%, and net margin decreased from 32.1% to 27.4%, mainly due to losses from investments in equity securities. Net income for the full year 2020 was RMB244.7 million (US$37.5 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.1%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB109.3 million (US$16.8 million) [1], representing a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 37.7%, compared to 30.9% one year ago. Compared with the third quarter, core net income increased by 18.3%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the full year 2020 was RMB289.5 million (US$44.4 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.9%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB0.83 (US$0.13) [1], up from earnings per ADS of RMB0.75 one year ago and up from RMB 0.81 in the third quarter of 2020, mainly due to the recovery and improvement of operating profit. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.06 (US$0.16) [1], up from RMB0.87 a year ago, up from RMB0.90 of the third quarter of 2020. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the full year 2020 was RMB2.54 (US$0.39) [1], down from RMB4.34 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB2.81 (US$0.43) [1] for the full year 2020, decreased from RMB4.29 of 2019.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB112.8 million (US$17.3 million) [1] as a result of the recovery from COVID-19 and improved operating performance. Investing cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2020 was RMB 161.7 million (US$24.8 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to loans to franchisees, investment in property and equipment and renovation on L&O hotels. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by repayment from franchisees, as well as proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash inflow was RMB99.8 million (US$15.3million). Operating cash inflow for the full year 2020 was RMB297.3 million (US$45.6 million) [1]. Investing cash outflow for the full year 2020 was RMB115.6 million (US$17.7million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the full year 2020 was RMB117.5million (US$18.0 million) [1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,904.9 million (US$291.9 million) [1], compared to RMB1,815.4 million as of September 30, 2020. The increase from the third quarter was primarily attributable to increased cash inflow from operating activities, offset by loans to franchisees, and investments and upgrade costs at our L&O hotels.

COVID-19 Update

Due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in several provinces and cities like Hebei, Shanghai, and Beijing, our occupancy rate declined in Q4 2020 and January 2021. Occupancy rate was at its lowest during the Chinese spring festival, due to the government's stay-local policy; however, it rebounded quickly, especially after March 16 when people could travel more freely in low-risk zones. With the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, most travel restrictions have been lifted. According to the official microblog of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Tomb Sweeping holiday on April 5, 2021 saw 102 million domestic tourists. That represents a year-over-year growth of 144.6%, and 94.5% of the number of domestic tourists in the same period in 2019. By early April, our occupancy rate had recovered to 77.7%, and Revpar recovered to 92.7% of the 2019 levels. By the end of 2020 we had proved to be more resilient, and so performed better than most of our peers.

Guidance

So far in 2020, our operations are in line with our previous forecast. Assuming the pandemic remains under control in China in further quarters, the Company expects an increase in total revenues of 48%-53% for the full year 2021, compared to 2020; and an increase in total revenues of 25%-30% for the full year 2021, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of December 31, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,340 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow---

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 319,847,701

611,358,209

93,694,745 Short-term investment 437,279,026

301,983,182

46,280,947 Investments in equity securities 207,007,926

242,378,696

37,146,160 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 99,701,226

101,511,057

15,557,250 Amounts due from related parties 31,739,731

9,770,871

1,497,451 Prepaid rent 18,794,665

13,597,867

2,083,964 Inventories 2,537,717

3,804,680

583,093 Other current assets 66,004,017

77,649,794

11,900,352 Loans receivable, net 82,312,201

222,244,629

34,060,480 Total current assets 1,265,224,210

1,584,298,985

242,804,442











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 22,312,522

22,369,900

3,428,337 Long-term time deposits 560,000,000

490,000,000

75,095,785 Loan receivable, net 121,563,742

145,703,988

22,330,113 Property and equipment, net 614,936,505

668,605,661

102,468,301 Intangible assets, net 496,280,316

491,513,073

75,327,674 Goodwill 100,078,236

100,231,487

15,361,147 Long-term investments 398,637,701

369,525,917

56,632,324 Other assets 76,957,992

66,635,394

10,212,322 Deferred tax assets 160,488,193

156,070,112

23,918,791 TOTAL ASSETS 3,816,479,417

4,094,954,517

627,579,236























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 60,000,000

150,000,000

22,988,506 Accounts payable 15,296,042

19,606,344

3,004,804 Advance from customers 40,105,627

34,305,508

5,257,549 Amounts due to related parties 3,518,031

3,198,253

490,154 Salary and welfare payable 42,650,527

51,567,587

7,903,078 Deferred rent 5,179,664

1,356,132

207,836 Deferred revenue 231,925,272

221,314,997

33,918,007 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 302,448,361

300,696,673

46,083,782 Income tax payable 93,909,177

87,483,970

13,407,505 Total current liabilities 795,032,701

869,529,464

133,261,221











Deferred rent 17,821,686

28,642,973

4,389,728 Deferred revenue 410,807,248

361,901,369

55,463,811 Other long-term liabilities 118,112,511

115,862,713

17,756,737 Deferred tax liabilities 195,303,547

178,413,413

27,343,052 Unrecognized tax benefits 261,641,717

290,679,902

44,548,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,798,719,410

1,845,029,834

282,763,193











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 219,526,699

222,587,070

34,112,961 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

17,706,392 Additional paid-in capital 1,152,108,217

1,149,280,404

176,134,928 Retained earnings 308,698,533

570,042,924

87,362,900 Accumulated other comprehensive income 65,300,854

45,586,647

6,986,460 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'

equity 1,861,168,513

2,103,031,255

322,303,641











Non-controlling interests 156,591,494

146,893,428

22,512,402 Total shareholders' equity 2,017,760,007

2,249,924,683

344,816,043











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,816,479,417

4,094,954,517

627,579,236

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



















Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated hotels 68,553,356

76,113,015

11,664,830

253,420,676

227,074,041

34,800,619 Franchised-and-managed hotels 217,190,598

207,222,721

31,758,272

831,340,340

677,480,818

103,828,478 Others 3,688,472

6,420,830

984,035

7,032,119

25,455,237

3,901,186 Total revenues 289,432,426

289,756,566

44,407,137

1,091,793,135

930,010,096

142,530,283























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (92,609,618)

(99,817,161)

(15,297,650)

(338,826,479)

(392,522,306)

(60,156,675) Selling and marketing expenses (23,155,218)

(24,232,688)

(3,713,822)

(84,970,401)

(75,347,166)

(11,547,458) General and administrative expenses (79,597,392)

(50,885,097)

(7,798,482)

(184,989,324)

(172,557,554)

(26,445,602) Other operating expenses (3,124,942)

(98,341)

(15,071)

(3,286,652)

(1,731,405)

(265,350) Total operating costs and expenses (198,487,170)

(175,033,287)

(26,825,025)

(612,072,856)

(642,158,431)

(98,415,085)























Other operating income 7,836,584

3,728,194

571,370

24,832,269

31,399,552

4,812,192 Income from operations 98,781,840

118,451,473

18,153,482

504,552,548

319,251,217

48,927,390























Interest income and other, net 13,804,787

25,072,336

3,842,504

66,088,425

72,934,212

11,177,657 Interest expense (384,502)

(514,466)

(78,845)

(2,505,904)

(3,456,316)

(529,704) Gains (losses) from investment in equity securities 1,213,137

(27,038,739)

(4,143,868)

55,253,744

(36,773,521)

(5,635,789) Other income, net -

1,779,000

272,643

2,690,742

2,296,981

352,028 Income before income taxes 113,415,262

117,749,604

18,045,916

626,079,555

354,252,573

54,291,582























Income tax expense (39,356,563)

(38,060,701)

(5,833,057)

(189,567,817)

(110,459,202)

(16,928,613) Income before share of gains in equity

investees 74,058,699

79,688,903

12,212,859

436,511,738

243,793,371

37,362,969























Share of losses (gains) in equity investees, net of

tax 483,062

(209,178)

(32,058)

1,262,431

909,364

139,366 Net income 74,541,761

79,479,725

12,180,801

437,774,169

244,702,735

37,502,335























Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,672,204

6,078,488

931,569

4,944,094

16,641,655

2,550,445 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 76,213,965

85,558,213

13,112,370

442,718,263

261,344,390

40,052,780























Net earnings per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.75

0.83

0.13

4.34

2.54

0.39 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.75

0.83

0.13

4.34

2.54

0.39























Net earnings per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.75

0.83

0.13

4.34

2.54

0.39 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.75

0.83

0.13

4.34

2.54

0.39























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 67,416,046

68,286,954

68,286,954

67,315,727

68,286,954

68,286,954 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net of tax





















Foreign currency translation adjustments (12,891,247)

(18,663,525)

(2,860,311)

2,933,162

(19,714,207)

(3,021,335) Comprehensive income, net of tax 61,650,514

60,816,200

9,320,490

440,707,331

224,988,528

34,481,000























Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests 1,672,204

6,078,488

931,569

4,944,094

16,641,655

2,550,445 Comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders 63,322,718

66,894,688

10,252,059

445,651,425

241,630,183

37,031,445

























GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

















































Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating activities:





















Net income 74,541,761

79,479,725

12,180,801

437,774,169

244,702,735

37,502,335























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization 13,476,011

15,801,122

2,421,628

40,366,299

65,869,971

10,095,015 Share of (gain)/loss in equity method investments 329,356

209,178

32,058

(140,564)

(909,364)

(139,366) Fair value change in returnable consideration and contingent consideration, net -

-

-

-

2,046,066

313,573 Gains from disposal of a long-term investment (788,341)

(1,779,000)

(272,644)

(1,097,790)

(1,779,000)

(272,644) Interest income (20,997,598)

(4,483,050)

(687,057)

(35,659,822)

(11,542,121)

(1,768,907) Bad debt expense 32,759,437

7,900,690

1,210,834

38,423,347

29,953,404

4,590,560 (Gains)losses from investments in equity securities (1,213,137)

27,020,151

4,141,019

(55,253,744)

44,506,823

6,820,970 (Gains) loss on disposal of property and equipment 860,000

-

-

860,000

-

- Foreign exchange (gains) losses (1,494,388)

4,985,504

764,062

(1,408,437)

4,723,948

723,977 Share-based compensation 7,857,619

-

-

26,490,395

232,558

35,641 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution or retained profits 7,905,075

-14,576,403

(2,233,931)

19,845,708

-

-























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (21,803,246)

14,567,549

2,232,575

(52,263,625)

(28,789,041)

(4,412,114) Prepaid rent (12,957,495)

(5,367,732)

(822,641)

(14,316,252)

5,196,798

796,444 Inventories (761,786)

230,924

35,391

351,518

(1,281,009)

(196,323) Amounts due from related parties (1,232,146)

193,653

29,679

(3,228,596)

10,329,181

1,583,016 Other current assets 6,019,451

(15,613,220)

(2,392,831)

10,990,176

(18,807,170)

(2,882,325) Other assets (14,762,172)

(4,022,768)

(616,516)

(22,637,263)

(21,180,102)

(3,245,993) Accounts payable 1,511,893

(2,941,115)

(450,746)

4,814,800

4,546,551

696,789 Amounts due to related parties 2,476,922

1,206,655

184,928

3,232,453

(319,778)

(49,008) Salary and welfare payable 3,473,761

(864,348)

(132,467)

(2,047,293)

8,913,678

1,366,081 Deferred revenue 8,470,702

(26,912,184)

(4,124,473)

18,973,331

(59,516,154)

(9,121,250) Advance from customers 2,886,080

2,297,569

352,118

3,735,302

(5,800,119)

(888,907) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,113,920)

(2,091,191)

(320,490)

27,198,083

14,669,673

2,248,226 Income tax payable 3,404,824

24,167,283

3,703,798

(12,476,008)

(6,354,794)

(973,915) Unrecognized tax benefits 55,445,186

15,330,247

2,349,463

92,022,308

29,038,185

4,450,297 Deferred rent 592,980

2,214,208

339,342

(1,939,759)

6,997,755

1,072,453 Other long-term liabilities 9,489,162

(7,153,657)

(1,096,346)

21,538,701

(5,549,798)

(850,544) Deferred taxes (32,907,584)

2,953,072

452,578

(30,207,540)

(12,595,878)

(1,930,403) Net cash provided by operating activities 118,468,407

112,752,862

17,280,132

513,939,897

297,302,998

45,563,678























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment (50,493,636)

(43,353,048)

(6,644,145)

(213,329,308)

(111,929,994)

(17,154,022) Purchases of intangible assets (2,240,298)

(878,818)

(134,685)

(2,240,298)

(887,893)

(136,076) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment (1,561,844)

8,968

1,374

1,800,000

80,355

12,315 Payment for acquisitions (76,037,135)

(14,547,587)

(2,229,515)

(325,016,059)

(22,463,394)

(3,442,666) Collection of acquisition advances 20,242,049

(6,550,000)

(1,003,831)

(38,869,400)

(6,550,000)

(1,003,831) Repayment of Advances for acquisitions -

40,000

6,130

-

36,352,700

5,571,297 Purchases of short-term investments (205,357,454)

(58,296,194)

(8,934,283)

(823,183,360)

(206,596,401)

(31,662,284) Proceeds from short-term investments 345,997,436

45,983,050

7,047,211

1,107,076,219

453,434,366

69,491,857 Increase of long-term time deposits -

-

-

(500,000,000)

(30,000,000)

(4,597,701) Purchases of investments in equity securities -

(65,829,314)

(10,088,784)

(80,772,222)

(65,829,314)

(10,088,784) Purchases of long term investments -

-

-

(247,456,740)

-

- Proceeds from disposal of subsidiaries 431,653

2,183,350

334,613

222,015,253

2,183,350

334,613 Proceeds from disposal of equity securities and dividends received from

equity securities -

64,792

9,930

-

198,976

30,494 Proceeds from disposal of equity method investments 1,671,092

-

-

1,671,092

6,380,000

977,778 Loan to related parties (288,771,163)

(223,590,000)

(34,266,667)

(634,638,425)

(528,356,500)

(80,974,176) Repayment from a related party 121,472,780

242,740,000

37,201,533

458,752,530

539,996,179

82,758,035 Loan to third parties (65,615,000)

(55,000,000)

(8,429,119)

(10,340,000)

(62,000,000)

(9,501,916) Repayment of loan from third parties 18,047,360

-

-

-

-

- Loan to franchisees (24,500,000)

(13,060,194)

(2,001,562)

(157,411,151)

(218,821,974)

(33,535,935) Repayment from franchisees 3,237,956

28,408,205

4,353,748

21,985,474

99,209,300

15,204,490 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (203,476,204)

(161,676,790)

(24,778,052)

(1,219,956,395)

(115,600,244)

(17,716,512)























Financing activities:





















Distribution to the shareholders (18,925,422)

-

-

(226,951,236)

-

- Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

9,148,249

1,402,030

-

20,585,804

3,154,912 Repayment of short-term borrowings -

(60,000,000)

(9,195,402)

-

(70,000,000)

(10,727,969) Loan from non controlling interest -

150,000,000

22,988,506

-

160,000,000

24,521,073 Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest holders 1,959,481

681,000

104,368

14,719,481

6,943,589

1,064,152 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (16,965,941)

99,829,249

15,299,502

(212,231,755)

117,529,393

18,012,168























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,852,606)

(6,781,751)

(1,039,349)

(6,917,309)

(7,664,261)

(1,174,601) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (108,826,344)

44,123,570

6,762,233

(925,165,562)

291,567,886

44,684,733 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the

period 450,986,567

589,604,539

90,360,849

1,267,325,785

342,160,223

52,438,349 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 342,160,223

633,728,109

97,123,082

342,160,223

633,728,109

97,123,082

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

























Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 74,541,761

79,479,725

12,180,801

437,774,169

244,702,735

37,502,335























Deduct:





















Other operating income 7,836,584

3,728,194

571,371

24,832,269

31,399,552

4,812,192 Interest income and other, net 13,804,787

25,072,336

3,842,504

66,088,425

72,934,212

11,177,657 Gains from investment in equity securities 1,213,137

-

-

77,050,188

45,440,136

6,964,006 Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax 483,062

-

-

1,550,228

1,118,542

171,424 Other income, net -

1,779,000

272,644

2,690,742

2,296,981

352,028























Add:





















Other operating expenses 3,124,942

98,341

15,071

3,286,652

1,731,405

265,349 Income tax expense 39,356,563

38,060,701

5,833,058

189,567,817

110,459,202

16,928,613 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax -

209,178

32,058

287,797

209,178

32,058 Interest expense 384,502

514,466

78,845

2,505,904

3,456,316

529,704 Depreciation and amortization 17,372,785

15,801,122

2,421,628

40,366,299

65,869,971

10,095,016 Losses from investment in equity securities -

27,038,739

4,143,868

21,796,444

82,213,657

12,599,794 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 111,442,983

130,622,742

20,018,810

523,373,230

355,453,041

54,475,562

























Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 74,541,761

79,479,725

12,180,801

437,774,169

244,702,735

37,502,335























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) -

853,820

130,854

5,048,981

15,071,058

2,309,741 Gains from investment in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) 909,853

-

-

57,787,642

-

- Other income (net of 25% tax) -

1,334,250

204,483

2,018,057

1,722,736

264,021























Add:





















Share-based compensation 7,857,619

-

-

27,676,666

232,558

35,641 Losses from investments in equity securities

(net of 25% tax) -

25,784,922

3,951,712

16,347,333

41,786,008

6,403,986 One-time fees and expense -

6,264,115

960,018

1,153,650

19,604,565

3,004,531 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution 7,905,075

-

-

19,845,708

-

- Core net income(Non-GAAP) 89,394,602

109,340,692

16,757,194

437,942,846

289,532,073

44,372,731















































Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.87

1.06

0.16

4.29

2.81

0.43 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.87

1.06

0.16

4.29

2.81

0.43

Operational Data















2019 Q4

2020 Q4 Total hotels in operation: 3,957

4,340 Leased-and-owned hotels 34

40 Franchised hotels 3,923

4,300 Total hotel rooms in operation 290,026

315,335 Leased-and-owned hotels 4,290

4,888 Franchised hotels 285,736

310,447 Number of cities 339

345



Quarter Ended 2019 Q4

2020 Q4 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)





Leased-and-owned hotels 67.5%

71.0% Franchised hotels 76.6%

76.8% Blended 76.4%

76.7% Average daily rate (in RMB)





Leased-and-owned hotels 198

190 Franchised hotels 168

162 Blended 168

162 RevPAR (in RMB)





Leased-and-owned hotels 134

135 Franchised hotels 129

124 Blended 129

124



Year Ended 2019

2020 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)





Leased-and-owned hotels 67.5%

57.8% Franchised hotels 78.0%

68.9% Blended 77.8%

68.7% Average daily rate (in RMB)





Leased-and-owned hotels 205

179 Franchised hotels 168

152 Blended 168

152 RevPAR (in RMB)





Leased-and-owned hotels 138

104 Franchised hotels 131

105 Blended 131

105



Number of Hotels in Operation

Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

2019 Q4

2020 Q4

2019 Q4

2020 Q4 Luxury 20

23

4,556

4,749 Argyle 20

23

4,556

4,749 Mid-to-up-scale 264

360

23,816

32,337 GreenTree Eastern 105

151

11,263

15,653 Deepsleep Hotel 2

3

161

221 Gem 27

35

2,397

3,202 Gya 26

42

2,167

3,572 Vx 22

33

1,816

2,681 Ausotel 10

13

1,183

1,666 Urban Garden and others* 72

83

4,829

5,342 Mid-scale 2,563

2,786

209,966

225,069 GreenTree Inn 2,013

2,163

171,414

181,295 GT Alliance 314

374

24,141

28,560 GreenTree Apartment 7

13

333

862 Vatica 121

121

8,907

8,749 City 118 Selected and others* 108

115

5171

5,603 Economy hotels 1110

1,171

51,688

53,180 Shell 541

620

23,617

26,784 City 118 and others* 569

551

28071

26,396 Total 3,957

4,340

290,026

315,335

"Notes:

1. Operational Data of 2019Q4 and full year of 2019 were re-stated with consideration of composition of Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd and Urban Hotel Group's overall quarterly RevPAR.

2. Others include other brands in each segment of Urban.

