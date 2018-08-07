GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

A total of 2, 434 hotels with 201 , 275 hotel rooms were in operation as of June 3 0 , 2018, as compared to 2, 354 hotels and 19 5 , 552 hotel rooms as of March 31, 201 8 .

Total revenues increased 2 0 .3% year-over-year from RMB1 93 . 9 million for the second quarter of 2017 to RMB2 33 . 4 million ( US$3 5 . 3 million) [1] for the second quarter of 2018. Total revenues increased 21.7% year-over-year from RMB360.2 million for the first half of 2017 to RMB438.3 million ( US$66.2 million ) for the first half of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 21.2% year-over-year from RMB 114 . 8 million for the second quarter of 2017 to RMB1 39 . 2 million (US$ 21 . 0 million) [1] for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 24.8% year-over-year from RMB202.5 million for the first half of 2017 to RMB252.8 million ( US$38.2 million ) [1] for the first half of 2018.

Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 2 4 . 7 % year-over-year from RMB 88 .9 million for the second quarter of 2017 to RMB 110 . 9 million ( US$1 6 . 8 million) [1] for the second quarter of 2018. Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 25.9% year-over-year from RMB154.8 million for the first half of 2017 to RMB194.8 million ( US$29.4 million ) [1] for the first half of 2018.

Basic and diluted core net income per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB1.09 (US$0.16) [1] for the second quarter of 2018. Basic and diluted core net income per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB2.01 (US$0.30) [1] for the first half of 2018.

As of June 30, 2018 , the Company had a strong pipeline with a total of 477 hotels contracted for or under development. For the second quarter of 2018, the Company opened 104 F&M hotels, compared to 97 hotels for the second quarter of 2017.

The Company reaffirmed guidance for growth in full year 2018 total revenues of 20-25% from 2017.

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE : GHG ) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Second Quarter of 2018 Operational Highlights

As of June 30, 2018 , GreenTree had 26 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 2,408 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 267 cities across China , compared to 26 L&O hotels and 2,328 F&M hotels in operation in 266 cities as of March 31, 2018 .

, GreenTree had 26 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 2,408 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 267 cities across , compared to 26 L&O hotels and 2,328 F&M hotels in operation in 266 cities as of . In the second quarter of 2018, the Company opened 104 F&M hotels, 68 in the mid-scale segment, 5 in the business to mid-to-up-scale segment and 31 in the economy segment. Of the hotels opened, 7 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [2] , 22 in Tier 2 cities [3] and the remaining 75 hotels in other cities in China , while the Company closed a total of 24 F&M hotels in the quarter.

, 22 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 75 hotels in other cities in , while the Company closed a total of 24 F&M hotels in the quarter. As of June 30, 2018 , the Company had a strong pipeline with a total of 477 hotels contracted for or under development.

, the Company had a strong pipeline with a total of 477 hotels contracted for or under development. The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB164 in the second quarter of 2018, compared to RMB156 in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 5.1% year-over-year.

in the second quarter of 2018, compared to in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 5.1% year-over-year. The occupancy rate for all hotels in operation was 82.6% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 83.2% in the second quarter of 2017, a decrease of 0.6% year-over-year.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB136 in the second quarter of 2018, representing a 4.6% year-over-year increase from RMB130 in the second quarter of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, we had approximately 24 million individual loyal members and over 930,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 22 million and over 860,000 respectively, as of March 31, 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, we sold approximately 95.4% of our room nights through our direct sales channels, including our individual loyal members and corporate members, while online travel agencies, or OTAs, only contributed approximately 4.6% of our room nights.

"After our successful listing on the NYSE on March 27, 2018, we continued to execute our organic growth strategy in the second quarter." commented Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "We continue to grow our pipeline and are on track to open more new hotels in the second half of the year. We are also actively searching for appropriate acquisition opportunities, which we believe will build a stronger hotel platform and create long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter of 2018 Financial Results Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 47,063,998 49,740,478 7,516,960 Franchised-and-managed hotels 134,262,270 165,509,815 25,012,440 Membership fees 12,619,532 18,103,997 2,735,941 Total revenues 193,945,800 233,354,290 35,265,341

First Half of 2018 Financial Results Six months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 88,826,814 93,915,936 14,192,915 Franchised-and-managed hotels 246,498,634 309,378,578 46,754,406 Membership fees 24,887,139 35,003,197 5,289,809 Total revenues 360,212,587 438,297,711 66,237,130

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB233.4 million (US$35.3 million)[1], representing a 20.3% increase over second quarter 2017. Total revenues for the first half of 2018 were RMB438.3 million (US$66.2 million)[1], representing a 21.7% increase over first half of 2017. The year-over-year increase in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to the net additional 80 F&M hotels to our network, the opening of a new L&O hotel in Shanghai in June 2017, improved RevPar for both F&M and L&O hotels as well as membership growth; and was partially offset by the conversion of five L&O hotels to F&M hotels after the first quarter of 2017.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB49.7 million ( US$7.5 million ) [1] , representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase. Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the first half of 2018 were RMB93.9 million ( US$14.2 million ) [1] , representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase in the second quarter of 2018 was attributable to RevPAR growth of 8.4% and moderate sublease revenue growth, resulting from a GreenTree Eastern hotel opened in Shanghai in June 2017 , and partially offset by the conversion of five hotels to F&M hotels after the first quarter of 2017.

for the second quarter of 2018 were ( ) , representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase. Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the first half of 2018 were ( ) , representing a 5.7% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase in the second quarter of 2018 was attributable to RevPAR growth of 8.4% and moderate sublease revenue growth, resulting from a GreenTree Eastern hotel opened in in , and partially offset by the conversion of five hotels to F&M hotels after the first quarter of 2017. Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB165.5 million ( US$25.0 million )[1], representing a 23.3% year-over-year increase. Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the first half of 2018 were RMB309.4 million ( US$46.8 million )[1], representing a 25.5% year-over-year increase. Initial franchise fees increased 20.3% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2018, primarily due to the gross opening of 104 hotels in the second quarter of 2018 as compared to 97 hotels opened in the second quarter of 2017. The 23.6% year-over-year increase in recurring franchisee management fees in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily due to RevPAR growth of 4.7% as well as growth in central reservation system ("CRS") usage fees, annual IT and marketing fees and hotel manager fees, which in turn resulted from the increased number of hotels and hotel rooms in operation.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Initial franchise fee 13,928,628 16,759,749 2,532,794 Recurring franchise management fee 120,333,642 148,750,066 22,479,646 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 134,262,270 165,509,815 25,012,440

Six months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Initial franchise fee 21,051,209 29,254,662 4,421,070 Recurring franchise management fee 225,447,425 280,123,916 42,333,336 Revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels 246,498,634 309,378,578 46,754,406

Membership fees represent the one-time membership fee the Company charges in relation to its paid memberships recognized as our revenue on a straight-line basis over the estimated life of the membership, which is three to six years depending on the membership level. Membership fees totaled RMB18.1 million ( US$2.7 million )[1] in the second quarter of 2018, representing a 43.5% year-over-year increase. These fees totaled RMB35.0 million ( US$5.3 million )[1] in the first half of 2018, representing a 40.6% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily a result of an increase in the number of our paid members from approximately 17 million as of December 31, 2017 to approximately 19 million as of June 30, 2018 as we continued to promote our paid membership program.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Operating costs and expenses Hotel operating costs 57,725,535 65,633,713 9,918,803 Selling and marketing expenses 9,401,701 11,555,287 1,746,277 General and administrative expenses 18,146,306 25,150,930 3,800,899 Other operating expenses 295,431 35,330 5,339 Total operating costs and expenses 85,568,973 102,375,260 15,471,318

Six months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Operating costs and expenses Hotel operating costs 114,760,347 130,744,785 19,758,623 Selling and marketing expenses 19,055,646 22,904,354 3,461,389 General and administrative expenses 36,581,236 45,551,787 6,883,950 Other operating expenses 1,148,166 178,592 26,989 Total operating costs and expenses 171,545,395 199,379,518 30,130,951

Hotel operating costs for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB65.6 million (US$9.9 million)[1], compared to RMB57.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing a 13.7% year-over-year increase. Hotel operating costs for the first half of 2018 were RMB130.7 million (US$19.8 million)[1], compared to RMB114.8 million in the first half of 2017, representing a 13.9% year-over-year increase. The year-over-year increase in the second quarter of 2018 were mainly attributable to the increased general managers in our hotel network and other costs associated with the expansion of our F&M hotels, and higher rental costs, utilities and personnel cost in the GreenTree Eastern L&O hotel and other L&O hotels; and was partially offset by reduced rental costs, depreciation and amortization and operating costs related to the conversion of five L&O hotels.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Rental 15,216,595 17,660,357 2,668,897 Utilities 4,093,561 5,104,337 771,386 Personnel cost 6,828,204 7,937,739 1,199,580 Depreciation and amortization 5,601,660 3,714,393 561,332 Consumable, food and beverage 2,803,351 4,602,750 695,584 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-operated hotels 13,756,357 15,729,674 2,377,125 Other costs of franchised-and-operated hotels 5,957,711 7,417,928 1,121,024 Others 3,468,096 3,466,535 523,875 Hotel Operating Costs 57,725,535 65,633,713 9,918,803

Six months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD Rental 30,516,774 35,292,424 5,333,518 Utilities 8,789,648 10,215,337 1,543,779 Personnel cost 13,230,428 15,169,589 2,292,483 Depreciation and amortization 11,743,087 8,534,806 1,289,811 Consumable, food and beverage 5,548,470 9,039,387 1,366,065 Costs of general managers of franchised-and-operated hotels 26,678,079 31,315,282 4,732,478 Other costs of franchised-and-operated hotels 11,549,511 14,167,964 2,141,114 Others 6,704,350 7,009,996 1,059,375 Hotel Operating Costs 114,760,347 130,744,785 19,758,623

Selling and marketing expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB11.6 million (US$1.7 million)[1], compared to RMB9.4 million in the second quarter of 2017. Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2018 were RMB22.9 million (US$3.5 million)[1], compared to RMB19.1 million in the first half of 2017. The year-over-year increase of 22.9% in the second quarter of 2018 was mainly attributable to model room construction, exhibition and other advertising and promotion expenses related to our three new business to mid-to-upscale brands, increased personnel, compensation and other costs (i.e. travel expenses) of business development personnel, as a result of the increased opening of hotels.

General and administrative expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were RMB25.2 million (US$3.8 million)[1], compared to RMB18.1 million in the second quarter of 2017. General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2018 were RMB45.6 million (US$6.9 million)[1], compared to RMB36.6 million in the first half of 2017. The year-over-year increase of 38.6% in the second quarter of 2018 was primarily attributable to increased headquarter staff costs, increased share-based compensation expenses and new IT program expenses.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB167.7 million (US$25.3 million)[1], compared to RMB136.2 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 23.1%. Gross margin in the second quarter improved to 71.9%, compared to 70.2% a year ago. Gross profit for the first half of 2018 was RMB307.6 million (US$46.5 million)[1], compared to RMB245.5 million in the first half of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.3%.

Income from operations for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB143.2 million (US$21.6 million)[1], compared to RMB113.1 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.6%. Operating margin in the second quarter improved to 61.4%, compared to 58.3% a year ago. Income from operations for the first half of 2018 was RMB265.0 million (US$40.0 million)[1], compared to RMB193.7 million in the first half of 2017, representing a year-over-year increase of 36.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB139.2 million (US$21.0 million)[1], compared to RMB114.8 million for the second quarter of 2017, a year-over-year increase of 21.2%. The adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as percentage of total revenues, was 59.6% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 59.2% in the second quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2018 was RMB252.8 million (US$38.2 million)[1], compared to RMB202.5 million for the first half of 2017, a year-over-year increase of 24.8%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB110.9 million (US$16.8 million)1, compared to RMB88.9 million in the second quarter of 2017, representing a 24.7% year-over-year increase. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as percentage of total revenues, was 47.5% in the second quarter of 2018, compared to 45.9% in the second quarter of 2017. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first half of 2018 was RMB194.8 million (US$29.4 million)[1], compared to RMB154.8 million in the first half of 2017, representing a 25.9% year-over-year increase.

Net income attributable to GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB97.2 million (US$14.7 million)[1], or 41.7% of total revenues, compared to RMB108.7 million, or 56.0% of total revenues, in the second quarter of 2017, a year-over-year decrease of 10.5%. Net income attributable to GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. for the first half of 2018 was RMB187.4 million (US$28.3 million)[1] compared to RMB183.2 million in the first half of 2017, a year-over-year increase of 2.3%.

Basic and diluted core net income per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB1.09 (US$0.16)[1] for the second quarter of 2018, compared to RMB0.97 for the second quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted core net income per ADS (non-GAAP) were RMB2.01 (US$0.30)[1] for the first half of 2018, compared to RMB1.69 for the first half of 2017.

Basic and diluted earnings per ADS for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB0.96 (US$0.14)[1], compared to RMB1.19 for the second quarter of 2017. Basic and diluted earnings per ADS were RMB1.94 (US$0.29)[1] for the first half of 2018, compared to RMB2.01 for the first half of 2017.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB83.4 million (US$12.6 million)[1], due primarily to improved operating performance across our hotel portfolio. Operating cash inflow for the first half of 2018 was RMB199.4 million (US$30.1 million)[1]. Investing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB337.3 million (US$51.0 million)[1], which was attributable primarily to net purchase of short term investments of RMB274.9 million and purchase of property and equipment of RMB54.7 million. Investing cash outflow for the first half of 2018 was RMB177.2 million (US$26.8 million)[1]. Financing cash outflow for the second quarter of 2018 was RMB185.9 million (US$28.1 million)[1], which was mainly due to dividends distributed to pre-IPO shareholders of RMB160.8 million and IPO related costs. Financing cash inflow for the first half of 2018 was RMB604.6 million (US$91.4 million)[1],

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, Short term investments and Trading securities. As of June 30, 2018, the Company had a total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments and trading securities of RMB1,898.8 million (US$286.9 million)[1], as compared to RMB1,254.6 million as of December 31, 2017, primarily due to the proceeds of our IPO net of capitalized expenses and net operating cash inflow.

Guidance



For the full year 2018, the Company reaffirms total revenue growth guidance of 20-25% from 2017.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary view based on our estimates, may not be indicative of our financial results for future interim periods and the full year ended December 31, 2018 and is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from trading securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE : GHG ) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China, the consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value- and quality-conscious business and leisure travelers.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

[1] The conversion of Renminbi ("RMB") into United States dollars ("US$") is based on the exchange rate of US$1.00=RMB6.6171 on June 29, 2018 as set forth in H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board and available at https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h10/20180702 . [2] "Tier 1 cities" refers to the term used by the National Bureau of Statistics of China and refer to Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Guangzhou. [3] "Tier 2 cities" refers to the 32 major cities, other than Tier 1 cities, as categorized by the National Bureau of Statistics of China, including provincial capitals, administrative capitals of autonomous regions, direct-controlled municipalities and other major cities designated as "municipalities with independent planning" by the State Council.

--Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow--

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,



2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 161,963,665 789,355,308 119,290,219 Short-term investment 781,850,000 843,769,909 127,513,550 Trading securities 307,754,960 262,642,263 39,691,445 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful



accounts 53,882,894 72,652,828 10,979,557 Amounts due from related parties 3,248,692 6,026,569 910,757 Prepaid rent 4,292,472 4,161,168 628,851 Inventories 2,355,154 1,393,732 210,626 Other current assets 127,269,801 143,086,346 21,623,724 Loans receivable, net 6,600,000 20,360,000 3,076,877 Deferred tax assets 36,207,884 37,158,836 5,615,577 Total current assets 1,485,425,522 2,180,606,959 329,541,183 Non-current assets: Amounts due from a related party 2,600,000 2,600,000 392,921 Restricted cash 3,000,000 3,000,000 453,371 Loan receivable, net - 12,900,000 1,949,494 Property and equipment, net 96,669,251 92,693,446 14,008,168 Intangible assets, net 3,727,383 6,649,314 1,004,868 Goodwill 2,959,183 2,959,183 447,202 Long-term investments 122,508,832 121,418,808 18,349,248 Other assets 5,741,301 113,274,089 17,118,389 Deferred tax assets 33,351,457 33,396,565 5,047,009 TOTAL ASSETS 1,755,982,929 2,569,498,364 388,311,853 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,293,341 10,152,957 1,534,351 Advance from customers 33,662,363 33,191,324 5,015,993 Amounts due to related parties 473,018 953,720 144,130 Salary and welfare payable 44,577,683 42,926,392 6,487,191 Deferred rent 2,916,205 4,146,333 626,609 Deferred revenue 109,101,986 134,668,678 20,351,616 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 293,741,951 266,921,014 40,338,066 Income tax payable 103,830,578 64,290,664 9,715,837 Dividends payable 39,691,103 - - Deferred tax liabilities 27,745,951 18,111,810 2,737,122 Total current liabilities 663,034,179 575,362,892 86,950,915 Deferred rent 23,050,635 19,777,360 2,988,826 Deferred revenue 144,258,584 155,257,846 23,463,125 Other long-term liabilities 73,937,277 83,412,257 12,605,561 Deferred tax liabilities 5,797,260 4,806,469 726,371 Unrecognized tax benefits 113,299,633 160,240,788 24,216,165 Total liabilities 1,023,377,568 998,857,612 150,950,963 Shareholders' equity: Class A ordinary shares 160,189,926 217,421,867 32,857,576 Class B ordinary shares 140,696,841 115,534,210 17,459,946 Additional paid-in capital 212,309,734 990,664,622 149,712,808 Retained earnings 223,134,889 249,728,708 37,739,902 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,086,149) (3,042,408) (459,780) Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.



shareholders' equity 732,245,241 1,570,306,999 237,310,452 Noncontrolling interests 360,120 333,753 50,438 Total shareholders' equity 732,605,361 1,570,640,752 237,360,890 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,755,982,929 2,569,498,364 388,311,853

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30,



2017 June 30, 2018 June 30,



2018 June 30,



2017 June 30,



2018 June 30,



2018 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Revenues Leased-and-operated hotels 47,063,998 49,740,478 7,516,960 88,826,814 93,915,936 14,192,915 Franchised-and-managed hotels 134,262,270 165,509,815 25,012,440 246,498,634 309,378,578 46,754,406 Membership fees 12,619,532 18,103,997 2,735,941 24,887,139 35,003,197 5,289,809 Total revenues 193,945,800 233,354,290 35,265,341 360,212,587 438,297,711 66,237,130 Operating costs and expenses Hotel operating costs (57,725,535) (65,633,713) (9,918,803) (114,760,347) (130,744,785) (19,758,623) Selling and marketing expenses (9,401,701) (11,555,287) (1,746,277) (19,055,646) (22,904,354) (3,461,389) General and administrative expenses (18,146,306) (25,150,930) (3,800,899) (36,581,236) (45,551,787) (6,883,950) Other operating expenses (295,431) (35,330) (5,339) (1,148,166) (178,592) (26,989) Total operating costs and expenses (85,568,973) (102,375,260) (15,471,318) (171,545,395) (199,379,518) (30,130,951) Other operating income 4,722,477 12,242,088 1,850,069 5,066,976 26,067,489 3,939,413 Income from operations 113,099,304 143,221,118 21,644,092 193,734,168 264,985,682 40,045,592 Interest income and other, net 5,674,569 11,420,031 1,725,836 12,409,580 16,123,893 2,436,701 Gains (losses) from trading securities 24,385,333 (25,862,935) (3,908,500) 35,967,385 (31,036,562) (4,690,357) Other expense, net (28,852) - - (69,818) - - Income before income taxes 143,130,354 128,778,214 19,461,428 242,041,315 250,073,013 37,791,936 Income tax expense (34,494,218) (31,356,198) (4,738,662) (58,331,623) (61,574,619) (9,305,378) Income before share of loss in equity investees 108,636,136 97,422,016 14,722,766 183,709,692 188,498,394 28,486,558 Share of (gain ) loss in equity investees, net



of tax 52,078 (182,988) (27,654) (513,447) (1,090,024) (164,728) Net income 108,688,214 97,239,028 14,695,112 183,196,245 187,408,370 28,321,830 Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling



interests 7,131 (3,152) (476) 35,249 26,367 3,985 Net income attributable to ordinary



shareholders 108,695,345 97,235,876 14,694,636 183,231,494 187,434,737 28,325,815 Net earnings per share Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.19 0.96 0.14 2.01 1.94 0.29 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.19 0.96 0.14 2.01 1.94 0.29 Net earnings per ADS Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.19 0.96 0.14 2.01 1.94 0.29 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.19 0.96 0.14 2.01 1.94 0.29 Weighted average shares outstanding Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 48,635,252 66,789,299 66,789,299 48,635,252 58,866,740 58,866,740 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 42,716,957 34,762,909 34,762,909 42,716,957 37,839,060 37,839,060 Other comprehensive income, net of tax -Foreign currency translation adjustments (827,530) 1,213,623 183,407 (1,979,774) 1,043,741 157,734 Comprehensive income, net of tax 107,860,684 98,452,651 14,878,519 181,216,471 188,452,111 28,479,564 Comprehensive loss (gain) attributable to



noncontrolling interests 7,131 (3,152) (476) 35,249 26,367 3,985 Comprehensive income attributable to



ordinary shareholders 107,867,815 98,449,499 14,878,043 181,251,720 188,478,478 28,483,549

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2018 2018 2017 2018 2018 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Operation activities: Net income 108,688,214 97,239,028 14,695,112 183,196,245 187,408,370 28,321,830 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash



provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,115,165 4,557,247 688,708 12,674,080 9,951,749 1,503,944 Share of loss (gain) in equity method



investments (52,078) 182,988 27,654 513,447 1,090,024 164,728 Interest income (2,788,706) (234,004) (35,364) (5,838,706) (4,937,866) (746,228) Bad debt expense 581,251 379,445 57,343 1,154,523 698,703 105,591 (Gains) losses from trading securities (24,385,333) 25,862,935 3,908,500 (35,967,385) 31,036,562 4,690,357 Loss on disposal of property and



equipment (695,230) - - 157,506 - - Foreign exchange (gain) loss (374,755) (1,340,059) (202,515) (1,298,256) (614,853) (92,919) Share-based compensation - 3,586,930 542,070 - 3,746,769 566,225 Changes in operating assets and



liabilities: Restricted cash - - - 7,200,000 - - Accounts receivable (15,539,614) (8,246,047) (1,246,172) (26,245,214) (19,468,637) (2,942,171) Prepaid rent 2,630,635 (1,455,073) (219,896) 6,598,997 131,304 19,843 Inventories (206,252) 186,242 28,146 11,224 961,422 145,294 Amounts due from related parties 1,181,694 1,938,481 292,950 3,435,718 1,522,123 230,029 Other current assets 970,740 (19,562,202) (2,956,310) (1,819,059) (26,365,951) (3,984,518) Other assets - - - 1,728,263 - - Accounts payable 800,856 (4,359,732) (658,858) 2,115,442 337,208 50,960 Amounts due to related parties (157,557) 154,006 23,274 2,538,414 480,702 72,645 Salary and welfare payable 2,140,122 27,794 4,200 (678,679) (1,651,291) (249,549) Deferred revenue (2,225,451) 21,657,037 3,272,889 14,667,526 36,565,954 5,525,979 Advance from customers 8,312,326 8,017,444 1,211,625 11,776,047 (471,039) (71,185) Accrued expenses and other current



liabilities 3,252,222 (31,297,653) (4,729,814) 15,533,168 (27,214,366) (4,112,733) Income tax payable (42,196,868) (56,273,754) (8,504,293) (27,193,374) (36,539,914) (5,522,043) Unrecognized tax benefits 15,194,271 43,190,003 6,527,029 14,744,258 46,941,155 7,093,917 Deferred rent (5,683,343) (1,028,699) (155,461) (10,891,391) (2,043,147) (308,768) Other long-term liabilities 8,865,201 7,701,591 1,163,892 (172,893) 9,474,980 1,431,893 Deferred taxes 5,754,724 (7,506,008) (1,134,335) 5,790,416 (11,620,992) (1,756,206) Net cash provided by operating



activities 70,182,234 83,377,940 12,600,374 173,730,317 199,418,969 30,136,915 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,350,676) (54,676,146) (8,262,856) (7,110,402) (113,008,255) (17,078,215) Purchases of intangible assets - (900,000) (136,011) - (900,000) (136,011) Purchases of short-term investments - (275,105,052) (41,574,867) - (791,666,641) (119,639,516) Proceeds from short-term investments - 234,004 35,364 - 745,234,004 112,622,449 Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment - - - 1,600,000 - - Purchases of trading securities (5,886,700) - - (37,029,398) (4,795,838) (724,764) Proceeds from disposal of trading



securities 10,667,510 7,604,063 1,149,153 31,396,866 18,871,973 2,852,001 Loan to a related party (3,100,000) - - (4,100,000) - - Loan to franchisees - (17,800,000) (2,690,000) (3,500,000) (37,800,000) (5,712,472) Repayment from a franchisee - 3,340,000 504,753 - 6,840,000 1,033,685 Net cash (used in) provided by



investing activities (669,866) (337,303,131) (50,974,464) (18,742,934) (177,224,757) (26,782,843) Financing activities: Distribution to the shareholders (9,651,158) (160,840,918) (24,306,859) (9,651,158) (200,532,021) (30,305,123) Income tax paid related to the above



distribution - - - - (3,000,000) (453,372) Proceeds from short-term borrowings 60,000,000 - - 60,000,000 - - Changes in restricted cash 90,000,000 - - (785,000,000) - - Proceeds from IPO, net of capitalized



expenses - - - 833,202,245 125,916,526 Payment for initial public offering



costs - (25,087,646) (3,791,336) - (25,087,646) (3,791,336) Net cash provided by (used in)



financing activities 140,348,842 (185,928,564) (28,098,195) (734,651,158) 604,582,578 91,366,695 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



and cash equivalents (452,775) 1,509,941 228,188 (681,516) 614,853 92,919 Net increase (decrease) in cash and



cash equivalents 209,408,435 (438,343,814) (66,244,097) (580,345,291) 627,391,643 94,813,686 Cash and cash equivalents at the



beginning of the period 107,029,209 1,227,699,122 185,534,316 896,782,935 161,963,665 24,476,533 Cash and cash equivalents at the



end of the period 316,437,644 789,355,308 119,290,219 316,437,644 789,355,308 119,290,219 Supplemental disclosure of cash



flow information: Income taxes paid (55,742,089) (48,194,805) (7,283,373) (65,025,390) (62,794,370) (9,489,712) Interest paid (261,294) - - (261,294) - -

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net income 108,688,214 97,239,028 14,695,112 183,196,245 187,408,370 28,321,830 Deduct: Other operating income 4,722,477 12,242,088 1,850,069 5,066,976 26,067,489 3,939,413 Interest income and other, net 5,935,863 11,420,031 1,725,836 12,670,874 16,123,893 2,436,701 Gains from trading securities 24,385,333 - - 35,967,385 - - Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax 52,078 - - 52,078 - - Add: Other operating expenses 295,431 35,330 5,339 1,148,166 178,592 26,989 Income tax expense 34,494,218 31,356,198 4,738,662 58,331,623 61,574,619 9,305,378 Share of loss in equity investees, net of tax - 182,988 27,654 565,525 1,090,024 164,728 Interest expense 261,294 - - 261,294 - - Share-based compensation - 3,586,930 542,070 - 3,746,769 566,225 Depreciation and amortization 6,115,165 4,557,247 688,708 12,674,080 9,951,749 1,503,944 Losses from trading securities - 25,862,935 3,908,500 - 31,036,562 4,690,357 Other expense, net 28,852 - - 69,818 - - Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 114,787,423 139,158,537 21,030,140 202,489,438 252,795,303 38,203,337 Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 June 30,2017 June 30,2018 June 30,2018 RMB RMB USD RMB RMB USD Net income 108,688,214 97,239,028 14,695,112 183,196,245 187,408,370 28,321,830 Deduct: Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) 1,493,208 76,774 11,602 1,493,246 10,312,776 1,558,504 Gains from trading securities (net of 25% tax) 18,289,000 - - 26,975,539 - - Reimbursement related to the ADS program - 9,271,648 1,401,165 - 9,271,648 1,401,165 Add: Share-based compensation - 3,586,930 542,070 - 3,746,769 566,225 Losses from trading securities (net of 25% tax) - 19,397,201 2,931,375 - 23,277,421 3,517,768 Other expense (net of 25% tax) 21,639 - - 52,364 - - Core net income (Non-GAAP) 88,927,645 110,874,737 16,755,790 154,779,824 194,848,136 29,446,154 Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP) Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.97 1.09 0.16 1.69 2.01 0.30 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 0.97 1.09 0.16 1.69 2.01 0.30

Operational Data

As of June 30,2017 As of June 30,2018 Total hotels in operation: 2,035 2,434 Leased and owned hotels 27 26 Franchised hotels 2,008 2,408 Total hotel rooms in operation 173,836 201,275 Leased and owned hotels 3,351 3,358 Franchised hotels 170,485 197,917 Number of cities 242 267 Quarter Ended June 30,2017 June 30,2018 Occupancy rate (as a percentage) Leased and owned hotels 72.1% 70.7% Franchised hotels 83.5% 82.9% Blended 83.2% 82.6% Average daily room rate (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 182 201 Franchised hotels 155 163 Blended 156 164 RevPAR (in RMB) Leased and owned hotels 131 142 Franchised hotels 129 135 Blended 130 136

Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation As of



June 30, 2017 As of



June 30, 2018 As of



June 30, 2017 As of



June 30, 2018 Economy hotels 172 312 9,964 16,850 Vatica 83 111 6,224 8,295 Shell 89 201 3,740 8,555 Mid-scale 1,829 2,062 159,837 177,665 GreenTree Inn 1,604 1,785 141,553 155,470 GreenTree Alliance 225 277 18,284 22,195 Business to Mid-to-up-scale 34 60 4,035 6,760 GreenTree Eastern 34 59 4,035 6,650 VX 0 1 0 110 Total 2,035 2,434 173,836 201,275

