GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total revenues increased 23.6% to RMB266.9 million ( US$39.3 million ) [1] from RMB216.0 million in the second quarter.

Income from operations increased 61.1% to RMB100.9 million ( US$14.9 million ) [1] from RMB62.7 million in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased 46.6% to RMB134.0 million ( US$19.7 million ) [1] from RMB91.4 million in the second quarter.

Core net income (non-GAAP) increased 23.8% to RMB92.4 million ( US$13.6 million ) [1] from RMB74.6 million in the second quarter.

SHANGHAI, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree", the "Company", "we", "us" and "our"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Operational Highlights

A total of 4,195 hotels with 305,125 hotel rooms were in operation as of September 30, 2020 , compared to 4,066 hotels and 296,307 hotel rooms as of June 30, 2020 .

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had 37 leased-and-operated ("L&O") hotels and 4,158 franchised-and-managed ("F&M") hotels in operation in 341 cities across China , compared to 30 L&O hotels and 3,072 F&M hotels in operation in 309 cities as of September 30, 2019 . The geographic coverage increased by 10.4% year over year.

During the quarter, the Company opened 162 hotels, a decrease of 19 comparing to 181 hotels in the third quarter of 2019. Among the hotels opened, 1 was in the luxury segment, 45 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 80 in the mid-scale segment, and 36 in the economy segment. Geographically speaking, 6 hotels were in Tier 1 cities [1] , 31 in Tier 2 cities and the remaining 125 in Tier 3 and smaller cities in China .

The Company closed 33 hotels, 3 due to brand upgrades, and 26 due to their non-compliance with the Company's brand and operating standards. The remaining 4 were closed for property related issues. The Company added a net opening of 129 hotels to its portfolio.

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company had a pipeline of 1,110 hotels contracted for or under development, among which 55 hotels were in the luxury hotel segment, 218 in the mid-to-up-scale segment, 455 in the mid-scale segment, and 382 in the economy segment.

The average daily room rate, or ADR, for all hotels in operation, was RMB151 , a decrease of 12.9% year-over-year, an increase of 6.5% compared with the second quarter .

The occupancy rate, or OCC for all hotels in operation was 79.1%, compared with 85.9% in the third quarter of 2019, and compared with 63.4% in the second quarter of 2020.

The revenue per available room, or RevPAR, which is calculated by multiplying our hotels' ADR by its occupancy rate, was RMB120 , representing a 19.8% year-over-year decrease, and a 32.9% sequential increase.

As of September 30, 2020 , the Company's loyalty program had more than 52 million individual members and approximately 1,610,000 corporate members, compared to approximately 49 million and over 1,560,000 corporate members as of June 30, 2020 . The Company had approximately 92.5% of room nights sold directly.

"We are glad to see a meaningful improvement in the third quarter of 2020 in some of our key operating and financial metrics, as a result of a return to more normal economic activities and living conditions in mainland China," said Mr. Alex Xu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GreenTree. "We continued to serve and protect guests, constantly adapting our operations and marketing campaigns to the evolving market conditions, and we increased income from operations, net income, and Adjusted EBITDA. Our margins continue to rise thanks to our flexible cost structure and the measures we have implemented since the outbreak of COVID-19," continued Mr. Xu.

"China has been walking a fine line in balancing pandemic control and economic recovery, with targeted measures introduced to help companies safely restart their businesses and people get back to their normal daily life. As COVID-19 came under control gradually since the second quarter, we saw a sustained recovery in domestic tourism and business. Riding on the recovery, we continued to optimize our brands, products and technology to capture domestic travel demand. As a result, our same-hotel RevPAR, excluding hotels being used for quarantine and temporary closures, decreased 16.3% in the third quarter to 125 RMB. For the third consecutive quarter in 2020, our overall performance was better than the average performance across the hospitality industry in China.

Thanks to the tireless work and dedication of our staff and franchisees, and the strong support of our loyal individual members and corporate members, the performance of our hotels continued to improve, with our occupancy rate approaching 85% during October Golden week, nearly the same as last year. In November, our occupancy rate rebounded to nearly the same level as last year, and RevPAR recovered to almost 95% of last year's level."

"Having gone through the challenges of the first nine months of 2020, we believe we can continue to execute our growth strategy and further enhance our partnership with our franchisees. We have accumulated extensive experience and are well prepared should the pandemic last much longer. We are confident in our ability to consistently achieve profitable growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Third Quarter of 2020 Financial Results



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 72,530,518

66,823,544

9,842,044 Franchised-and-managed hotels 219,606,332

200,044,031

29,463,302 Total revenues 292,136,850

266,867,575

39,305,346













Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues









Leased-and-operated hotels 184,867,320

150,961,027

22,234,156 Franchised-and-managed hotels 617,493,389

489,292,503

72,064,997 Total revenues 802,360,709

640,253,530

94,299,153

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB266.9 million (US$39.3 million) [1], representing a 8.6% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to the impact of COVID-19, which resulted in declined RevPAR of L&O hotels and F&M hotels, as well as partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition. Total revenues increased from 216.0 million RMB in the second quarter, a 23.6% sequential increase, which was mainly attributable to a RevPAR growth from 90 RMB to 120 RMB. Total revenues for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB640.3 million (US$94.3 million) [1], representing a 20.2% decrease.

Total revenues from leased-and-operated hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB66.8 million ( US$9.8 million ) [1] , representing a 7.9% year-over-year decrease. The decrease was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 26.3%, and partial reduction and extension of sublease income recognition, and partially offset by the revenue contributed by 7 L&O hotels of the Urban Hotel Group ("Urban") which was acquired in November of 2019. Compared with the second quarter, total revenues from L&O hotels increased by 32.8%, mainly attributable to rising RevPAR and newly opened 3 L&O hotels. Total revenues from L&O hotels for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB151.0 million ( US$22.2 million ) [1] , representing a 18.3% decrease.

Total revenues from franchised-and-managed hotels for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB200.0 million ( US$29.5 million ) [1], representing a 8.9% year-over-year decrease. Initial franchise fees increased by 8.8% year-over-year, mainly attributable to the gross opening of 159 hotels. The 10.2% decrease from the third quarter of 2019 in recurring franchisee management fees and others was primarily due to RevPAR decrease of 19.6%. Compared with the second quarter, initial franchise fees increased by 24.8%, mainly attributable to more hotels opened; recurring franchisee management fees and others increased by 20.4%, mainly due to RevPAR sequential growth from 90RMB to 120 RMB . Total revenues from F&M hotels for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB489.3 million ( US$72.1 million ) [1], representing a 20.8% decrease.



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 15,277,606

16,619,577

2,447,799 Recurring franchise management

fee and others 204,328,726

183,424,454

27,015,503 Revenues from franchised-and-

managed hotels 219,606,332

200,044,031

29,463,302













Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Initial franchise fee 41,274,393

42,985,481

6,331,077 Recurring franchise management

fee and others 576,218,996

446,307,022

65,733,920 Revenues from franchised-and-

managed hotels 617,493,389

489,292,503

72,064,997

Total operating costs and expenses



Quarter Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 87,277,200

108,025,295

15,910,406 Selling and marketing expenses 20,785,447

21,273,500

3,133,248 General and administrative expenses 39,891,061

44,782,915

6,595,811 Other operating expenses 53,736

434,792

64,038 Total operating costs and expenses 148,007,444

174,516,502

25,703,503













Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating costs and expenses









Hotel operating costs 246,216,861

292,705,145

43,110,808 Selling and marketing expenses 61,815,183

51,114,478

7,528,349 General and administrative expenses 105,391,932

121,672,457

17,920,417 Other operating expenses 161,710

1,633,064

240,524 Total operating costs and expenses 413,585,686

467,125,144

68,800,098

Hotel operating costs for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB108.0 million (US$15.9 million) [1], representing a 23.8% increase year-over-year. The increase was mainly attributable to higher rents, higher depreciation and amortization, and the consolidation of operation costs of Urban. In the third quarter, there were 3 L&O hotels newly opened and 5 L&O hotels under construction, which accounted for the main increase in hotel operating costs. Excluding L&O hotel operating costs, costs related to F&M hotels and others increased 0.8%, primarily due to the expansion of our business and F&M hotels. Comparing hotel operating costs with the second quarter, we observe a 13.8% sequential growth, mainly due to more L&O hotels coming into development. For the first nine months of 2020, hotel operating costs were RMB292.7 million (US$43.1 million) [1], representing a 18.9% increase.



Quarter Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 17,679,757

27,189,274

4,004,547 Utilities 4,231,308

3,666,479

540,014 Personnel cost 10,918,296

11,732,599

1,728,025 Depreciation and amortization 5,627,887

14,946,857

2,201,434 Consumable, food and beverage 7,760,883

7,937,167

1,169,018 Costs of general managers of

franchised-and-managed hotels 27,616,095

24,241,736

3,570,422 Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels 8,400,931

7,873,516

1,159,644 Others 5,042,043

10,437,667

1,537,302 Hotel Operating Costs 87,277,200

108,025,295

15,910,406













Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ Rental 57,327,190

90,098,256

13,270,039 Utilities 15,277,291

11,258,969

1,658,267 Personnel cost 28,207,871

31,296,079

4,609,414 Depreciation and amortization 19,326,123

36,873,883

5,430,936 Consumable, food and beverage 21,529,959

23,477,610

3,457,878 Costs of general managers of

franchised-and-managed hotels 73,106,207

65,575,838

9,658,277 Other costs of franchised-and-managed

hotels 21,393,731

17,853,103

2,629,478 Others 10,048,489

16,271,407

2,396,519 Hotel Operating Costs 246,216,861

292,705,145

43,110,808

Selling and marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB21.3 million (US$3.1 million) [1], representing a 2.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was mainly attributable to the Company's first attempt to cooperate with Internet social platforms which became prevalent because of COVID-19. Excluding the above-mentioned advertising fees, selling and marketing expenses in this quarter decreased 40.4% year over year, and increased 3.3% quarter over quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, selling and marketing expenses were RMB 51.1 million (US$7.5 million) [1], representing a 17.3% decrease.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB44.8 million (US$6.6 million) [1], representing a 12.3% year-over-year increase. The increase was primarily attributable to higher depreciation and amortization for our property and equipment, increased investment in Research and Development, higher consulting fees, and the consolidation of expenses from Argyle Hotel Management Group (Australia) Pty Ltd ("Argyle") and Urban. Compared with the second quarter, G&A expenses decreased by 7.0%. General and administrative expenses for the first nine months of 2020 were RMB121.7 million (US$17.9 million) [1], representing a 15.4% year-over-year increase.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB158.8 million (US$23.4 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 22.5%. Gross margin was 59.5%, compared to 70.1% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due the impact of COVID-19. Compared with the second quarter, gross profit increased by 31.2%, and gross margin increased from 56.1% to 59.5%. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB347.5 million (US$51.2 million) [1], representing a 37.5% year-over-year decrease.

Income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 totaled RMB100.9 million (US$14.9 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 33.9%. The decrease was mainly due to decreased revenues resulting from lower RevPAR, delays in new hotel openings, and certain extension of sublease income recognition. Operating margin, defined as income from operations as percentage of total revenues, was 37.8%, compared to 52.2% a year ago. Compared with the second quarter, income from operations increased by 61.1%, and operating margin increased from 29.0% to 37.8%, mainly attributable to revenue increase. Income from operations for the first nine months of 2020 totaled RMB200.8 million (US$29.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 50.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB134.0 million (US$19.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin, defined as adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 50.2%, compared to 60.6% a year ago. Compared with the second quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased by 46.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin increased from 42.3% to 50.2%. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB272.9 million (US$40.2 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 43.6%.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB85.6 million (US$12.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 16.2%. Net margin was 32.1%, compared to 35.0% a year ago. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to revenue decrease partially offset by gains from investments in equity securities. Compared with the second quarter, net income decreased by 8.6%, and net margin decreased from 43.4% to 32.1%, mainly due to decline in gains from investment in equity securities since the second quarter. Net income for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB165.2 million (US$24.3 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 54.5%.

Core net income (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB92.4 million (US$13.6 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 31.5%. The core net margin, defined as core net income (non-GAAP) as a percentage of total revenues, was 34.6%, compared to 46.2% one year ago. Compared with the second quarter, core net income increased by 23.8%. Core net income (non-GAAP) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB194.8 million (US$28.7 million) [1], representing a year-over-year decrease of 44.8%.

Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB0.81 (US$0.12) [1], down from earnings per ADS of RMB1.01 one year ago, down from RMB1.01 in the second quarter of 2020, mainly due to the decline in gains from investment in equity securities since the second quarter. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB0.90 (US$0.13) [1], down from RMB1.32 a year ago, up from RMB0.72 of the second quarter of 2020. Earnings per ADS (basic and diluted) for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB1.71 (US$0.25) [1] down from RMB3.60 one year ago. Core net income per ADS (basic and diluted) (non-GAAP) was RMB1.89 (US$0.28) [1] for the first nine months of 2020, decreased from RMB3.46 of 2019.

Cash flow. Operating cash inflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB175.4 million (US$25.8 million) [1] as a result of the recovery from COVID-19 and improved operating performance. Investing cash outflow for the third quarter of 2020 was RMB54.9 million (US$8.1 million) [1], which was primarily attributable to loans to franchisees, and investment in property and equipment. The investing cash outflow was partially offset by repayment from franchisees, as well as proceeds from short-term investments. Financing cash outflow was RMB4.1 million (US$0.6 million). Operating cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB176.8 million (US$26.0 million) [1]. Investing cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB53.8 million (US$7.9 million) [1]. Financing cash inflow for the first nine months of 2020 was RMB17.7 million (US$2.6 million) [1].

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposit. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short term investments, investments in equity securities and time deposits of RMB1,815.4 million (US$267.4 million) [1], compared to RMB1,714.0 million as of June 30, 2020. The increase from the second quarter was primarily attributable to cash inflow from operating activities, changes in fair value of equity securities and dividends from equity securities, and offset by loans to franchisees, investment in the decoration of L&O hotels, and cash outflow for balance fees for acquisitions.

COVID-19 Update

With effective control measures implemented by the Chinese government. Recently, China showed strong signs of economic rebound as the government introduced various policies to encourage domestic consumption. During the October Golden week, the number of domestic tourists rebounded to 637 million reaching 79 percent of last year's level and generating 466.6 billion RMB in revenue reaching 69.9 percent of last year's level, according to statistics from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. These figures pointed to a considerable improvement compared to the three-day Dragon Boat Festival vacation period this June, when there were 48.81 million tourists, accounting for 50.9% of last year's level.

With all these efforts the performance of our hotels continued to improve, with our occupancy rate approaching 85% during the October Golden week, nearly the same as last year. In November, our occupancy rate rebounded to nearly the same level as last year, and RevPAR recovered to almost 95% of last year's level.

Guidance

So far in 2020, our operations are in line with our previous forecast. Assuming the pandemic remains under control in China in Q4, the Company expects a decline in total revenues of 12%-15% for the full year 2020, compared to 2019.

The guidance set forth above reflects the Company's current and preliminary views based on our recovery speed and may not be indicative of the final financial results for future interim periods and the full year.

Conference Call

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on December 2, 2020 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on December 3, 2020).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 Mainland China 4001-201-203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992 Singapore 800-120-6157

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call, please dial in approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the call.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until December 9, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 10149105

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at http://ir.998.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, as we present it, is a useful financial metric to assess our operating and financial performance before the impact of investing and financing transactions, income taxes and certain non-core and non-recurring items in our financial statements.

The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by other charges and gains we consider to be outside the ordinary course of our business.

The use of Adjusted EBITDA and core net income has certain limitations because it does not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect our operations. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA and core net income are significant components in understanding and assessing our operating and financial performance. Depreciation and amortization expense for various long-term assets, income tax and share-based compensation have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA and core net income does not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest expense/income, gains/losses from investments in equity securities, income tax expenses, share-based compensation, share of loss in equity investees, government subsidies and other relevant items both in our reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

The term Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and Adjusted EBITDA and core net income is not a measure of net income, operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. When assessing our operating and financial performance, you should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for our net income, operating income or any other operating performance measure that is calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our Adjusted EBITDA and core net income may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA and core net income or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA and core net income in the same manner as we do.

Reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and core net income, to the consolidated statement of operations information are included at the end of this press release.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, GreenTree ranked among the Top 12 worldwide in terms of number of hotels in "World's Largest Hotel Companies: HOTELS' 325", published by HOTELS magazine, and was as well the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.

GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with moderate charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.

For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," "confident," "future," or other similar expressions. GreenTree may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about or based on GreenTree's current beliefs, expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about us and our industry, are forward-looking statements that involve known and unknown factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: GreenTree's goals and growth strategies; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; trends in the hospitality industry in China and globally; competition in our industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and other regions where we operate; the regulatory environment in which we and our franchisees operate; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided, including the forward-looking statements made, in this press release are current as of the date of the press release. Except as required by law, GreenTree undertakes no obligation to update any such information or forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the information is provided or statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

---Financial Tables and Operational Data Follow—

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



December 31,

September 30,

September 30, 2019

2020

2020

RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 319,847,701

567,434,639

83,574,090 Short-term investment 437,279,026

205,186,988

30,220,777 Investments in equity securities 207,007,926

181,974,105

26,801,889 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 99,701,226

121,005,102

17,822,125 Amounts due from related parties 31,739,731

29,114,524

4,288,106 Prepaid rent 18,794,665

8,230,135

1,212,168 Inventories 2,537,717

4,064,736

598,671 Other current assets 66,004,017

62,839,705

9,255,288 Loans receivable, net 82,312,201

181,054,867

26,666,500 Total current assets 1,265,224,210

1,360,904,801

200,439,614











Non-current assets:









Restricted cash 22,312,522

22,169,900

3,265,273 Long-term time deposits 560,000,000

570,000,000

83,951,926 Loan receivable, net 121,563,742

163,841,761

24,131,283 Property and equipment, net 614,936,505

641,366,729

94,463,110 Intangible assets, net 496,280,316

492,028,655

72,467,989 Goodwill 100,078,236

100,231,487

14,762,503 Long-term investments 398,637,701

410,512,592

60,461,970 Other assets 76,957,992

56,102,628

8,263,023 Deferred tax assets 160,488,193

170,466,037

25,106,934 TOTAL ASSETS 3,816,479,417

3,987,624,590

587,313,625























LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Short-term bank loans 60,000,000

60,000,000

8,837,045 Accounts payable 15,296,042

22,783,708

3,355,678 Advance from customers 40,105,627

32,007,939

4,714,260 Amounts due to related parties 3,518,031

1,991,598

293,331 Salary and welfare payable 42,650,527

52,459,503

7,726,450 Deferred rent 5,179,664

1,454,458

214,218 Deferred revenue 231,925,272

239,482,475

35,271,956 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 302,448,361

310,355,001

45,710,351 Income tax payable 93,909,177

63,387,103

9,335,911 Total current liabilities 795,032,701

783,921,785

115,459,200











Deferred rent 17,821,686

26,330,439

3,878,055 Deferred revenue 410,807,248

370,646,075

54,590,267 Other long-term liabilities 118,112,511

136,266,485

20,069,884 Deferred tax liabilities 195,303,547

206,682,669

30,441,067 Unrecognized tax benefits 261,641,717

275,349,655

40,554,621 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,798,719,410

1,799,197,108

264,993,094











Shareholders' equity:









Class A ordinary shares 219,526,699

222,587,070

32,783,531 Class B ordinary shares 115,534,210

115,534,210

17,016,349 Additional paid-in capital 1,152,108,217

1,149,280,404

169,270,709 Retained earnings 308,698,533

484,484,710

71,356,886 Accumulated other comprehensive income 65,300,854

64,250,172

9,463,028 Total GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. shareholders'

equity 1,861,168,513

2,036,136,566

299,890,503











Non-controlling interests 156,591,494

152,290,916

22,430,028 Total shareholders' equity 2,017,760,007

2,188,427,482

322,320,531











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 3,816,479,417

3,987,624,590

587,313,625

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2020

September 30,

2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Revenues





















Leased-and-operated hotels 72,530,518

66,823,544

9,842,044

184,867,320

150,961,027

22,234,156 Franchised-and-managed hotels 219,606,332

200,044,031

29,463,302

617,493,389

489,292,503

72,064,997 Total revenues 292,136,850

266,867,575

39,305,346

802,360,709

640,253,530

94,299,153























Operating costs and expenses





















Hotel operating costs (87,277,200)

(108,025,295)

(15,910,406)

(246,216,861)

(292,705,145)

(43,110,808) Selling and marketing expenses (20,785,447)

(21,273,500)

(3,133,248)

(61,815,183)

(51,114,478)

(7,528,349) General and administrative expenses (39,891,061)

(44,782,915)

(6,595,811)

(105,391,932)

(121,672,457)

(17,920,417) Other operating expenses (53,736)

(434,792)

(64,038)

(161,710)

(1,633,064)

(240,524) Total operating costs and expenses (148,007,444)

(174,516,502)

(25,703,503)

(413,585,686)

(467,125,144)

(68,800,098)























Other operating income 8,449,390

8,577,445

1,263,321

16,995,685

27,671,358

4,075,551 Income from operations 152,578,796

100,928,518

14,865,164

405,770,708

200,799,744

29,574,606























Interest income and other, net 18,055,095

23,140,692

3,408,256

52,283,638

47,861,876

7,049,293 Interest expense (735,927)

(203,604)

(29,988)

(2,121,402)

(2,941,850)

(433,288) (Losses)/gains from investment in

equity securities (21,796,444)

2,905,553

427,942

54,040,607

(9,734,782)

(1,433,778) Other income, net -

517,981

76,290

2,690,742

517,981

76,290 Income before income taxes 148,101,520

127,289,140

18,747,664

512,664,293

236,502,969

34,833,123























Income tax expense (46,994,932)

(41,821,938)

(6,159,706)

(150,211,254)

(72,398,501)

(10,663,147) Income before share of gains in equity

investees 101,106,588

85,467,202

12,587,958

362,453,039

164,104,468

24,169,976























Share of gains in equity investees, net of tax 1,067,166

170,211

25,070

779,369

1,118,542

164,743 Net income 102,173,754

85,637,413

12,613,028

363,232,408

165,223,010

24,334,719























Net losses/(gains) attributable to non-

controlling interests 939,576

(2,347,248)

(345,713)

3,271,890

10,563,167

1,555,787 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 103,113,330

83,290,165

12,267,315

366,504,298

175,786,177

25,890,506























Net earnings per share





















Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.01

0.81

0.12

3.60

1.71

0.25 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.01

0.81

0.12

3.60

1.71

0.25























Net earnings per ADS





















Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.01

0.81

0.12

3.60

1.71

0.25 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 1.01

0.81

0.12

3.60

1.71

0.25























Weighted average shares outstanding





















Class A ordinary share-basic and

diluted 67,416,046

68,286,954

68,286,954

67,183,025

68,286,954

68,286,954 Class B ordinary share-basic and

diluted 34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909

34,762,909























Other comprehensive income, net

of tax





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments 19,606,912

(11,616,690)

(1,710,954)

15,824,409

(7,800,682)

(1,148,916) Unrecognized gain on an available-for-

sale investment -

6,750,000

994,168

-

6,750,000

994,168 Comprehensive income, net of tax 121,780,666

80,770,723

11,896,242

379,056,817

164,172,328

24,179,971























Comprehensive (losses)/income attributable to

non-controlling interests 939,576

(2,347,248)

(345,713)

3,271,890

10,563,167

1,555,786 Comprehensive income attributable

to ordinary shareholders 122,720,242

78,423,475

11,550,529

382,328,707

174,735,495

25,735,757

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Operating activities:





















Net income 102,173,754

85,637,413

12,613,028

363,232,408

165,223,010

24,334,719























Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization 11,069,474

18,063,004

2,660,393

26,890,288

50,068,849

7,374,344 Share of gains in equity method investments (757,717)

(170,211)

(25,070)

(469,920)

(1,118,542)

(164,743) Gains from disposal of a long-term investment (309,449)

-

-

(309,449)

-

- Interest income (4,248,415)

(2,217,211)

(326,560)

(14,662,224)

(7,059,071)

(1,039,689) Bad debt expense 10,663,023

4,123,789

607,368

5,663,910

22,052,714

3,248,014 Losses/(gains) from investment in equity securities 21,796,444

(2,905,553)

(427,942)

(54,040,607)

9,734,782

1,433,778 Foreign exchange losses/(gains) 614,390

(51,687)

(7,613)

85,951

(261,556)

(38,523) Share-based compensation 7,522,984

-

-

18,632,776

232,558

34,252 Income tax expenses related to dividend distribution

or retained profits 4,140,689

6,486,874

955,413

11,940,633

14,576,403

2,146,872 Contingent consideration included in other current

liabilities and other assets -

2,046,066

301,353

-

2,046,066

301,353























Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable (6,591,451)

(4,658,499)

(686,123)

(30,460,379)

(43,356,590)

(6,385,736) Prepaid rent (2,070,338)

642,280

94,599

(1,358,757)

10,564,530

1,555,988 Inventories (55,490)

(1,274,556)

(187,722)

1,113,304

(1,511,933)

(222,684) Amounts due from related parties (1,974,899)

8,625,331

1,270,374

(1,996,450)

10,135,528

1,492,802 Other current assets 4,784,543

(18,021,028)

(2,654,211)

4,970,725

(3,193,950)

(470,418) Other assets 4,267,763

(8,142,812)

(1,199,306)

(7,875,091)

(17,157,334)

(2,527,002) Accounts payable 1,332,798

4,598,670

677,311

3,302,907

7,487,666

1,102,814 Amounts due to related parties (76,817)

521,868

76,863

755,531

(1,526,433)

(224,819) Salary and welfare payable (471,404)

8,405,275

1,237,963

(5,521,054)

9,778,026

1,440,148 Deferred revenue 5,676,928

6,439,785

948,478

10,502,629

(32,603,970)

(4,802,046) Advance from customers 3,127,446

(339,768)

(50,042)

849,222

(8,097,688)

(1,192,661) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,050,771

36,865,011

5,429,629

31,312,003

16,760,864

2,468,608 Income tax payable 11,452,280

15,896,890

2,341,359

(15,880,832)

(30,522,077)

(4,495,416) Unrecognized tax benefits 7,662,789

16,917,849

2,491,730

36,577,122

13,707,938

2,018,961 Deferred rent (681,471)

632,148

93,106

(2,532,739)

4,783,547

704,541 Other long-term liabilities 8,456,070

424,893

62,580

12,049,539

1,603,859

236,223 Deferred taxes (2,297,390)

(3,180,335)

(468,413)

2,700,045

(15,548,950)

(2,290,113) Net cash provided by operating activities 188,257,305

175,365,486

25,828,545

395,471,491

176,798,246

26,039,567























Investing activities:





















Purchases of property and equipment (33,707,518)

(26,948,009)

(3,969,013)

(47,218,828)

(68,576,946)

(10,100,293) Purchases of intangible assets -

-

-

-

(9,075)

(1,337) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment -

60,262

8,876

1,300,000

71,387

10,514 Acquisitions, net of cash received (4,318,317)

(6,660,000)

(980,912)

(248,978,924)

(7,915,807)

(1,165,872) Advances for acquisitions (11,244,749)

-

-

(59,111,449)

-

- Repayment of advances for acquisitions -

872,700

128,535

-

36,312,700

5,348,283 Purchases of short-term investments (405,305,933)

(610,180)

(89,870)

(617,825,906)

(148,300,207)

(21,842,260) Proceeds from short-term investments 4,248,415

8,817,211

1,298,635

761,078,783

407,451,316

60,011,093 Increase of long-term time deposits (40,000,000)

-

-

(500,000,000)

(30,000,000)

(4,418,522) Purchases of investments in equity securities (65,086,928)

-

-

(89,123,279)

-

- Purchases of long term investments -

-

-

(247,456,740)

-

- Proceeds from disposal of equity securities 76,361,856

263,768

38,849

221,583,600

263,768

38,849 Dividends received from investment in equity

securities -

5,081,888

748,481

-

7,622,306

1,122,644 Proceeds from disposal of equity method investments -

-

-

-

6,380,000

939,672 Loan to a related party (220,536,455)

(119,400,000)

(17,585,719)

(337,516,205)

(304,766,500)

(44,887,254) Repayment from a related party 220,300,000

111,100,000

16,363,261

337,279,750

297,256,179

43,781,103 Loan to third parties (104,000,000)

(3,800,000)

(559,680)

(255,775,219)

(7,000,000)

(1,030,987) Repayment of loan from third parties -

-

-

121,280,219

-

- Loan to franchisees (34,861,152)

(59,310,002)

(8,735,419)

(66,451,152)

(205,761,780)

(30,305,435) Repayment from franchisees 3,187,806

35,586,060

5,241,260

10,455,159

70,801,095

10,427,874 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (614,962,975)

(54,946,302)

(8,092,716)

(1,016,480,191)

53,828,436

7,928,072























Financing activities:





















Distribution to the shareholders -

-

-

(208,025,814)

-

- Proceeds from short-term borrowings -

2,997,225

441,444

-

21,437,555

3,157,411 Repayment of short-term borrowings -

(10,000,000)

(1,472,841)

-

(10,000,000)

(1,472,841) Capital contribution from noncontrolling interest

holders 2,370,000

2,884,202

424,797

12,760,000

6,262,589

922,380 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 2,370,000

(4,118,573)

(606,600)

(195,265,814)

17,700,144

2,606,950























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash 8,375,549

(1,474,708)

(217,201)

(64,704)

(882,510)

(129,980) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash (415,960,121)

114,825,903

16,912,028

(816,339,218)

247,444,316

36,444,609 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period 866,946,688

474,778,636

69,927,335

1,267,325,785

342,160,223

50,394,754 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at

the end of the period 450,986,567

589,604,539

86,839,363

450,986,567

589,604,539

86,839,363

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results



Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 102,173,754

85,637,413

12,613,028

363,232,408

165,223,010

24,334,719























Deduct:





















Other operating income 8,449,390

8,577,445

1,263,321

16,995,685

27,671,358

4,075,551 Gains from investment in equity securities -

2,905,553

427,942

54,040,607

45,440,136

6,692,609 Share of gain in equity investees, net of tax 1,067,166

170,211

25,070

779,369

1,118,542

164,743 Other income, net -

517,981

76,290

2,690,742

517,981

76,290























Add:





















Other operating expenses 53,736

434,792

64,038

161,710

1,633,064

240,524 Income tax expense 46,994,932

41,821,938

6,159,706

150,211,254

72,398,501

10,663,147 Interest expense 735,927

203,604

29,988

2,121,402

2,941,850

433,288 Share-based compensation 7,643,465

-

-

19,819,047

232,558

34,252 Depreciation and amortization 7,172,700

18,063,004

2,660,393

22,993,514

50,068,849

7,374,344 Losses from investment in equity securities 21,796,444

-

-

-

55,174,918

8,126,387 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 177,054,402

133,989,561

19,734,530

484,032,932

272,924,733

40,197,468

























Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2019

September 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net income 102,173,754

85,637,413

12,613,028

363,232,408

165,223,010

24,334,719























Deduct:





















Government subsidies (net of 25% tax) -

1,005,153

148,043

5,048,981

14,217,238

2,093,973 Gains from investment in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) -

2,179,165

320,956

40,530,455

34,080,102

5,019,457 Other income (net of 25% tax) -

388,486

57,218

2,018,057

388,486

57,218























Add:





















Share-based compensation 7,643,465

-

-

19,819,047

232,558

34,252 Losses from investments in equity securities (net

of 25% tax) 16,347,333

-

-

-

50,081,189

7,376,162 One-off selling expense(net of 25% tax) 4,306,969

-

-

4,306,969

-

- One-time fees and expense 210,000

3,839,368

565,478

1,153,650

3,839,368

565,478 One-time provision of bad debt -

-

-

-

9,501,082

1,399,358 Income tax expenses related to dividend

distribution 4,140,689

6,486,874

955,413

11,940,633

14,576,403

2,146,872 Core net income(Non-GAAP) 134,822,210

92,390,851

13,607,702

352,855,214

194,767,784

28,688,193















































Core net income per ADS (Non-GAAP)





















Class A ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.32

0.90

0.13

3.46

1.89

0.28 Class B ordinary share-basic and diluted 1.32

0.90

0.13

3.46

1.89

0.28

Operational Data



As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 Total hotels in operation: 3,102 4,195 Leased-and-owned hotels 30 37 Franchised hotels 3,072 4,158 Total hotel rooms in operation 245,705 305,125 Leased-and-owned hotels 3,724 4,620 Franchised hotels 241,981 300,505 Number of cities 309 341













Quarter Ended As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 Occupancy rate (as a percentage)



Leased-and-owned hotels 73.1% 70.6% Franchised hotels 86.1% 79.3% Blended 85.9% 79.1% Average daily rate (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 224 171 Franchised hotels 173 151 Blended 174 151 RevPAR (in RMB)



Leased-and-owned hotels 164 121 Franchised hotels 149 120 Blended 149 120



Number of Hotels in Operation Number of Hotel Rooms in Operation

As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 As of September 30, 2019 As of September 30, 2020 Luxury 21 20 4,739 4,042 Argyle 21 20 4,739 4,042 Mid-to-up-scale 171 337 17,147 30,303 GreenTree Eastern 100 137 10,691 14,305 Deepsleep Hotel (无眠酒店) 2 3 161 221 Gem 22 33 2,002 3,016 Gya 18 39 1,566 3,340 Vx 19 32 1,544 2,563 Ausotel 10 12 1,183 1,561 Urban Garden and others* / 81 / 5,297 Mid-scale 2,412 2,684 202,235 217,922 GreenTree Inn 1,986 2,113 169,889 178,179 GT Alliance 297 321 22,951 24,560 GreenTree Apartment 7 13 373 862 Vatica 122 123 9,022 8,925 City 118 Selected and others* / 114 / 5,396 Economy hotels 498 1,154 21,584 52,858 Shell 498 593 21,584 25,791 City 118 and others* / 561 / 27,067 Total 3,102 4,195 245,705 305,125

* Others include other brands in each segment of Urban.

