GreenTree to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on April 14, 2021
Apr 06, 2021, 12:00 ET
SHANGHAI, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading hospitality management group in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, after U.S. markets close on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on April 14, 2021 (9:00 AM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on April 15, 2021).
Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:
|
International
|
1-412-902-4272
|
Mainland China
|
4001-201-203
|
US
|
1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong
|
800-905-945 or 852-3018-4992
|
Singapore
|
800-120-6157
Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.
A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until April 21, 2021.
Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:
|
International Dial-in
|
1-412-317-0088
|
U.S. Toll Free
|
1-877-344-7529
|
Canada Toll Free
|
855-669-9658
|
Passcode:
|
10152831
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.
About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading hospitality management group in China. As of September 30, 2020, GreenTree had a total number of 4,195 hotels. In 2019, HOTELS magazine ranked GreenTree Top 12 Ranking among 325 largest global hotel groups in terms of number of hotels in its annual HOTELS' 325. GreenTree was also the fourth largest hospitality company in China in 2019 based on the statistics issued by the China Hospitality Association.
GreenTree has built a strong suite of brands, including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China and consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has further expanded its brand portfolio into mid-to-up-scale and luxury segments through a series of strategic investments. By offering diverse brands, through its strong membership base, expansive booking network, superior system management with reasonable charges, and fully supported by its operating departments including Decoration, Engineering, Purchasing, Operation, IT and Finance, GreenTree aims to keep closer relationships with all of its clients and partners by providing a brand portfolio that features comfort, style and value.
For more information on GreenTree, please visit http://ir.998.com
GreenTree
Ms. Selina Yang
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 7015
E-mail: [email protected]
Mr. Nicky Zheng
Phone: +86-21-3617-4886 ext. 6708
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In Shanghai
Ms. Constance Zhang
Phone: +86-138-1645-1798
E-mail: [email protected]
In Hong Kong
Ms. Karen Hui
Phone: +852-9266-4140
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd.
