GreenTree to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Monday, November 19, 2018

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) ("GreenTree" or the "Company"), a leading franchised hotel operator in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, before U.S. markets open on Monday, November 19, 2018.

GreenTree's management will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on November 19, 2018 (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 19, 2018).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International 1-412-902-4272 China 4001-201203 US 1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong 800-905945 or 852-301-84992

Participants should ask to join the GreenTree call.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available after the conclusion of the live conference call until November 19, 2018.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in 1-412-317-0088 U.S. Toll Free 1-877-344-7529 Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658 Passcode: 10125987

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.998.com.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. ("GreenTree" or the "Company") (NYSE: GHG) is a leading franchised hotel operator in China. As of December 31, 2017, GreenTree had the highest proportion of franchised-and-managed hotels among the top four economy to mid-scale hotel networks in China. In 2017, GreenTree was the fourth largest economy to mid-scale hotel group in China in terms of number of hotel rooms according to the China Hospitality Association. The Company has built a strong suite of brands including its flagship "GreenTree Inns" brand as a result of its long-standing dedication to the hospitality industry in China, the consistent quality of its services, signature hotel designs, broad geographic coverage and convenient locations. GreenTree has positioned its brands to appeal to value- and quality-conscious business travelers and leisure travelers.

