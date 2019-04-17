Greenwich Advisory & Company Assists New Owner Acquisition of Iconic Sports Franchise Como 1907 Football Club

NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenwich Advisory & Company ("GA"), a premier global sports investment bank, was retained as the exclusive buy-side advisor to Mirwan Suwarso of Super Soccer and the Hartono family of Indonesia to assist with the acquisition of Como 1907 Football Club, announced GA's Rick Perna and his partner in the transaction Andrew Nestor.

"I am very proud to have worked with GA's exceptional team to deliver an extraordinary result for our client. However, I am most excited to be bringing a committed owner that will be a wonderful steward for the Club and the supporters of such an iconic sports franchise like Como 1907," said Rick Perna, Founder and Managing Director of Greenwich Advisory & Company.

Como 1907 Football Club is located in Como, Italy and plays its home matches at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. While Como 1907 is an Italian professional football club that currently competes in Serie D, it is currently very well positioned to be promoted to Serie C for next season. Through its history, Como has played in the top division of Italian football, most recently competing in Serie A in the 2002- 03 season. The global recognition of Lake Como has brought the Club international notoriety and appeal.

"We are so pleased to have Rick Perna and Greenwich Advisory here at Four Points," said Michael Martino, CEO of Four Points Capital Partners LLC. "We are delighted that Rick's expertise and tireless dedication to his client sourced an impressive match for the benefit of the Como 1907 club." Four Points Capital Partners LLC is a specialized broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, with its principal focus on investment banking, institutional trading and wealth management.

About Greenwich Advisory & Company

Greenwich Advisory & Company ("GA") is a boutique investment bank with a specialized skill set and depth of experience within the global professional sports industry. Our team provides comprehensive investment banking, merchant banking and ancillary advisory solutions to our clients. GA consists of a team of accomplished and recognized professionals with nearly 60 years of collective experience, throughout the global sports marketplace.

The GA team has closed billions of dollars in M&A and debt financing transactions in every North American professional sports league including MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NFL as well as European Football leagues such as the English Premier League (EPL), Bundesliga (DFL) and the Italian Football League.

GA has extensive experience in Italian football. In addition to the acquisition of Como 1907, Rick Perna has raised capital for Jim Pallotta at AS Roma and was buy-side advisor to Joe Tacopina for the acquisition of Bologna FC 1909.

