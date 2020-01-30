Greenwich Concours d'Elegance Announces 2020 Featured Classes

The concours is scheduled for May 29-31 at Roger Sherman Baldwin Park, overlooking the Greenwich, Conn., harbor on Long Island Sound. Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online at www.greenwichconcours.com .

This year's event will continue its tradition of featuring back-to-back concours but will introduce a new Concours de Sport on Saturday that celebrates race cars and sports cars with an emphasis on speed and performance. On Sunday, the traditional Concours d'Elegance will spotlight both domestic and international vehicles, emphasizing the best of design and craftsmanship.

"The Concours de Sport is an exciting addition to an already first-rate show," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty and chairman of the Greenwich Concours. "Fans can expect a fantastic best-of-the-best field for the traditional Sunday Concours d'Elegance but Saturday will bring a whole different vibe, centered around fun, fast cars."

Founded in 1996 by the late Bruce and Genia Wennerstrom, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance has long been recognized as a premier, must-see event. Last year, USA Today ranked the show one of the year's Top Five Car Events in America. This year, as in years past, the concours is proud to support Americares and the Hometown Foundation.

Hagerty, which acquired the concours from the Wennerstrom family last fall, has named Tabetha Hammer, the company's head of car culture and driving programs, as concours director. Hammer has relocated to the Greenwich area and will work closely with Executive Director Mary Wennerstrom, along with committee chairs, volunteers and Hagerty teams.

"The 2020 event promises to be a memorable one, with people coming from all around the world to celebrate this special anniversary with us in Greenwich," said Wennerstrom. "I look forward to working with Hagerty in continuing the legacy that Bruce and Genia began 25 years ago."

To give attendees an active role in the event, Hagerty will add its own unique touches, including its popular "Ride & Drives," which put show-goers behind the wheel of cool, older cars, including a 1965 Ford Mustang and a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS. The company also will introduce its popular Hagerty Driving Experience leading up to the event, which teaches drivers ages 15 to 25 the dying art of operating a manual transmission.

VIP tickets are available on a limited basis. VIP Tickets include early entry at 8 a.m., breakfast and lunch with the car collectors and judges, poster, lapel pin, program and VIP lanyard.

Gates open at 10 a.m. for general admission, 8 a.m. for VIP ticket holders

for general admission, for VIP ticket holders Advance tickets for both days are available at $40 per day or $60 for both days

per day or for both days Tickets purchased on the day of the event are $50 per day or $75 for both days

per day or for both days Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by an adult

VIP Admission is $160 per day or $250 for both days

per day or for both days Concours Waterfront Party (Saturday) tickets are available for $175

To request media credentials, please go to https://www.greenwichconcours.com/media-credentials/

About Hagerty:

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle company dedicated to the love of driving. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, DriveShare, Hagerty Valuation Tools, Hagerty magazine and Motorsportreg, and is the world's largest provider of specialty insurance for enthusiast vehicles. The company also supports keeping car culture alive for future generations through numerous youth programs and by supporting the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) and the RPM Foundation. For more information, call (800) 922-4050 or visit www.hagerty.com .

SOURCE Hagerty

Related Links

http://www.hagerty.com

