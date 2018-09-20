GreenZone Hero Announces Partner Affiliations to Add the Human Connection Back into a Digital Business World

SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenZone Hero is changing how businesses connect with consumers by honoring freedom and adding the human element back into business. The GreenZone Hero mission is to help improve business and connect consumers to businesses by providing digital tools that help businesses honor freedom as a social cause. Global Commerce is growing exponentially as technology eliminates borders and today's consumer can purchase products on the other side of the globe. GreenZone Hero has collaborated with organizations like The Hire Group and The Gratitude Professor to help connect people who understand the value of honoring freedom and honoring humankind.

"We strive to work with companies and organizations that combine modern technologies with the human element. Both The Hire Group and The Gratitude Professor Foundation Corporation align perfectly with the GreenZone Hero corporate core values. We will be conducting business with them and working on mutual projects, too. These two innovative companies are leading the way for human interaction, taking it to another level by implementing programs and initiatives that improve the human experience and that nobody is doing," states John Krotec, Founder of GreenZone Hero.

The ecommerce market is estimated to reach $4.5 Trillion by 2021. Krotec believes, "Digital tools are innovations and should add to the business experience and support human connection, not take away from it. "A PWC survey states that 74% of people want more human interaction.

The Hire Group is a diversified supplier for recruitment needs and has a mission to bring back the human element into the recruitment process. The Hire Group is an ultra-innovative employment organization with a unique humanistic-approach to finding the right person for the right job. "Our process will revolutionize the employment process for both the companies seeking employees and the candidates seeking careers. We are proud to support our military members and diverse communities," said Ashley Horner, Founder of The Hire Group.

The Gratitude Professor Foundation Corporation is an IRS approved tax exempt 501(c)(3) organization that honors and supports our American Heroes. The mission is Gratitude; a call to action that empowers everyone to express Gratitude and Appreciation for the United States Military and all of the American heroes. "Our mission goes far beyond awareness; it creates meaningful ways to personally thank and invest in everyone who has served and continues to serve our Great Nation-with Gratitude a missing human element in business," said Edward Pereira, The Gratitude Professor.

For more information, visit www.GreenZoneHero.com, www.thgroupllc.org, www.gratitudeprofessor.org

About GreenZone Hero: GreenZone Hero is an online social purpose business directory that provides proven strategies and digital tools to companies that honor freedom.

The Hire Group: The Hire Group, a diverse certified enterprise, partners with clients and candidates to create tailored solutions that will best fit their needs. They work to provide recruitment resources that go far beyond filling an open role or landing a new position.

The Gratitude Professor Foundation: a call to action that empowers everyone to express Gratitude and Appreciation for our United States Military and All of our American Heroes.

