Greg Etchison Joins AmeriLife as Vice President, Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health

In this new role, Etchison will provide enterprise sales leadership and training across AmeriLife's distribution channels to develop marketers' and agents' knowledge and understanding of Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health products. In addition, Etchison will team up with assigned AmeriLife sales leaders and principals to collaborate with business partners on strategic opportunities to expand the company's Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health production.

Etchison has been in the insurance industry for 22 years and brings more than 15 years of experience in sales growth, which succinctly aligns with AmeriLife's overall growth strategies. "Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health are core product lines that have been foundational to AmeriLife's business model since the company's inception 50 years ago," said Scotty Elliott, president of the Life and Health Brokerage Distribution division at AmeriLife. "Having Greg in place to champion the growth of these products will be critical to our ensuring we offer the solutions that help families make the best choices for their health care needs during retirement."

Most recently, Etchison held the role of vice president, Sales-Broker Distribution at Cigna, where he led a team of regional vice presidents responsible for the management of key national distribution partners, including marketing organizations and agents. While at Cigna, Etchison also developed and executed a market-level distribution strategy that drove significant sales growth of Medicare Supplement and ancillary products. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership positions with Aetna and operations/sales/marketing positions with Conseco.

"AmeriLife's growth over the past few years has been extraordinary," said Etchison. "I'm honored to join Scotty and the team at AmeriLife as they develop and market the Medicare Supplement and Specialty Health products that give Medicare beneficiaries the resources for a secure retirement."

Etchison graduated from Anderson University in Anderson, Ind. with a degree in marketing.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength is its mission: to offer insurance and retirement solutions to help people live longer, healthier lives. By putting its mission into practice, AmeriLife has become recognized as a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees. For 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with the nation's leading insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a national distribution network of over 200,000 insurance agents and advisors, 40 marketing organizations, and nearly 60 insurance agency locations. Visit www.AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn for more information.

SOURCE AmeriLife Group, LLC