Greg Kahn Launches GK Digital Ventures

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Kahn today announced the launch of GK Digital Ventures (GKDV). The business offers strategic counsel for brands on emerging digital trends, media and the internet of things. At the intersection of business and technology, GKDV supports clients through investor strategies, marketplace development, enhancing executive experiences through industry marketing, as well as assessment and strategy implementation for emerging media, data and technology solutions.

"After two decades working alongside some of the biggest names in tech and entertainment, the time was right to launch GKDV," said Greg Kahn, Founder and CEO. "In what I am calling the 'NOW Normal,' emerging and established brands have little guidance to navigate the complex marketplace. I am excited to partner with them to compete and grow their businesses."

GKDV currently serves on the advisory boards of LatentAI, RapidSOS, and toldright. Greg continues his role as President and CEO of the Internet of Things Consortium.

A former award-winning executive at the Meredith Corporation, Publicis Groupe, and Viacom, Greg's powerful network of high-level business executives and public sector leaders stretches from coast to coast and beyond. Earning the trust and respect of some of the biggest companies in the world—including Comcast, Cox, Google, LG Electronics, Mastercard, Microsoft, Procter & Gamble, T-Mobile, WarnerMedia, and Verizon, to name a few—he has an unparalleled reputation for making the impossible possible.

About GK Digital Ventures

GK Digital Ventures (GKDV) is an advisory firm dedicated to driving business through innovation, partnerships, and high-impact events. GKDV was founded by Greg Kahn, a familiar and connected force in the technology, media, and entertainment industries. GKDV is focused on investment strategies, marketplace development, and advisory services on emerging media, technology, and data. For more information, visit www.gkdigitalventures.com.

