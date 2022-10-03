Greg Lapointe Announces Retirement in 2023

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) ("SouthState" or the "Company") today announced that SouthState Chief Banking Officer Greg A. Lapointe, a 37-year banking veteran, will retire in December 2023, three months following his 60th birthday.

Greg Lapointe, Chief Banking Officer for SouthState Bank

"We are fortunate to have had Greg's leadership throughout our company's growth and expansion over the last 13 years. While we will miss him, we are happy for him and his family. We look forward to Greg serving our company for the next year and continuing to develop the tremendous talent and leadership throughout our company," said John Corbett, CEO. "I'm very pleased that Richard Murray, current SouthState Corporation president, will assume Greg's reporting responsibilities upon retirement. His 38 years of experience in banking and respected leadership in our company will ensure a smooth transition."

"After 37 years in banking and countless discussions with my family and those closest to me, I have decided to retire at the end of 2023. It has always been my goal to retire around 60 years old. It has been a privilege to help grow and shape SouthState over the last 13 years to the company it is today," said Greg Lapointe, Chief Banking Officer. "For the remaining time I have with the company, I look forward to continuing to develop our great talent who are poised to carry the bank forward well into the future."

Lapointe will transition to an advisory role April 1, 2023 and retire on December 31, 2023.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

