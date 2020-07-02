Greg Lucier Joins Berkeley Lights' Board of Directors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Berkeley Lights, Inc., a leader in Digital Cell Biology, announced the appointment of Gregory T. Lucier to the Berkeley Lights Board of Directors. An established thought leader in the life sciences industry, Mr. Lucier has over 25 years of experience in developing and growing innovation-driven companies into market leaders, with expertise in contemporary corporate governance matters and executive management.

"Mr. Lucier brings substantial experience working with innovative companies in healthcare and technology," said Michael Marks, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Berkeley Lights. "His extensive leadership skills and forward-thinking, strategic approach to growing companies will provide valuable guidance for Berkeley Lights as we enter new markets and expand the use of our platform globally."

Mr. Lucier is the CEO of Corza Health, Inc., which acquires market leading healthcare companies and assets. Previously, he served as CEO of NuVasive, Inc., a medical device company, where he remains Chairman, and Chairman and CEO of Life Technologies Corporation, a global biotechnology company, and in earlier executive roles with General Electric Corporation. Mr. Lucier received an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS in industrial engineering from Pennsylvania State University.

"I am excited to join Berkeley Lights' impressive board and management team and look forward to supporting its ongoing strategic efforts and growth," said Mr. Lucier.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading Digital Cell Biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain. Our mission is to accelerate the use of cell-based products by providing researchers access to the Berkeley Lights Platform to find the best cells in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. For more information, visit www.berkeleylights.com.

