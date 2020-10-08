Greg P. Richards Joins Netrix, LLC as Chief Financial Officer

CHICAGO, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netrix, LLC ("Netrix" or the "Company") today announced that Greg P. Richards has joined Netrix as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Richards brings extensive experience with private equity portfolio companies, having most recently served as CFO at Unico Technologies Group and Telular Corporation.

"Greg's experience and background serving public and private technology companies are an ideal fit for Netrix as we work to extend our positive momentum, continue growing and achieve greater operating efficiency," said Rob Dang, Chief Executive Officer of Netrix. As CFO, Mr. Richards will report directly to Mr. Dang and will oversee Netrix finance, accounting, financial planning & analysis (FP&A), legal, and other areas of the business.

Mr. Dang continued, "I would like to also take this opportunity to thank Tony Donato for his decades of leadership and service to Netrix and want to wish him the very best in his next endeavor at FGMK."

About Netrix, LLC

Netrix provides innovative cloud and collaborative products and services to enable your digital transformation. The Netrix process is a full lifecycle, starting with the end-user, and covers all aspects of your business functions. For more information, please visit: www.netrixllc.com.

