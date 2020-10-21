Greg Simon, Former President of the Biden Cancer Initiative, Shares Perspective on the Future of Cancer Care Delivery During 10th Annual Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC) Summit

CRANBURY, N.J., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Simon was there when the White House and President Barack Obama declared war on cancer in 2016. Since then, Simon has become one of the foremost thought leaders in cancer care. Just months after completing his first round of treatment for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Simon was named Executive Director of the White House Cancer Moonshot program. In this role, he worked tirelessly to raise $1.8 billion in new funding for cancer research and treatment development. Simon was tapped once again in 2017 to serve as president of the Biden Cancer Initiative.

Tomorrow, Thursday, October 22, at 8 a.m. (ET), Simon joins the AVBCC Summit to present his keynote address, "A Look Ahead on Cancer Care." Guests are guaranteed a progressive view on cancer care and Simon's perspectives on the future of cancer care delivery in the United States.

WHAT: 10th Annual AVBCC Keynote "A Look Ahead on Cancer Care with Greg Simon" WHEN: Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. ET (replay at 4:30 p.m. PT) HOW: Register at www.valuebasedcancer.com/avbcc/2020-summit

Next at the AVBCC Summit

Friday, October 23 Cancer Pharmaceuticals and the Value Equation

Moderator: Bill McGivney, PhD



McGivney Global Advisors

Panelists: Ravinder Dhawan, PhD



VP & Head, Oncology, Center of Observational & Real-World Evidence, Merck



Avi Mamidi, PharmD, BCPS



Senior Director, Access Experience Team, Precision Value

Each WEBside Chat, powered by LynxCast, will run for approximately 90 minutes on alternating Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and/or Fridays and select Mondays. All sessions are delivered at 8:00 am ET and rebroadcast at 4:30 pm PT.

The cost to participate in the 10th Annual Summit is $599 per person and includes all WEBside Chats and the archived sessions for up to 1 year. Due to the generous support of AVBCC sponsors, registration is complimentary for all healthcare workers.

What is a WEBside Chat?

"In the new world of technology-supported face-to-face conversations, AVBCC is taking a leading role in creating WEBside Chats," explained Burt Zweigenhaft, PhD, DLitt, AVBCC Co-Founder and Chair. He went on to say, "In the past, a fireside chat was a very intimate way to discuss and share expertise, opinions, and observations." Thereby, combining the technology of today with the traditions of the past, AVBCC has created the award-winning WEBside Chat.

To experience an award-winning WEBside Chat, please click here .

About the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC)

AVBCC is the fastest growing national specialty organization dedicated to improving the care of patients with cancer and their quality of life by discussing, considering, and evaluating the value equation as it relates to new and existing cancer therapies. This organization, which currently consists of more than 1500 members, was established to provide a network for payers and oncology healthcare professionals to interact and network to promote optimal care for patients and their families.

About Value-Based Cancer Care

Value-Based Cancer Care provides a forum for payers, providers, and the entire oncology team to consider the cost–value issues particular to cancer treatments. This unique focus is achieved through news coverage from major hematology/oncology meetings and the cancer literature. It is supplemented with commentaries and perspectives from those involved in evaluating therapies, treating patients, and paying for care. Value-Based Cancer Care is a publication of Engage Healthcare Communications, LLC, a division of The Lynx Group. For more information on this publication, visit valuebasedcancer.com .

About The Lynx Group ( www.thelynxgroup.com )

The Lynx Group is a global strategic medical communications and education company. Through our unique business model, we strive to provide pivotal and contemporary information and education for all stakeholders in healthcare. With more than 100 years of combined senior leadership experience in global medical education within industry, nonprofit, public health, agencies, and publications, we have expertise and relationships with Patients, Physicians, Payers, Nurse, Pharmacists, Navigators, Practice Managers, Financial Counselors, and Coding Specialists. The Lynx Group has broad and deep experience in crafting custom solutions for life science companies and is the official association management and marketing company of the Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), the Association for Value-Based Cancer Care (AVBCC), the Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Summit, and sponsor of 40 Under 40 in Cancer: Rising Stars and Emerging Leaders.

